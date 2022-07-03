Oppo Brothers 12 Salted Caramel Ice Cream Balls 168Ml

amazing 20 calorie treat!
Tasty ice cream and just the right amount of chocolate makes for a really yummy 20 calories treat when you just want a taste of something sweet without ruining a calorie controlled diet - hope they bring out other flavours in this range!
Very disappointing and far too expensive.
A waste of money, no real flavour, and very expensive.
Calorie control
I like how these are perfectly portioned so I can have a quick treat without worrying about its impact on my calorie intake.
Fantastic
I honestly would describe these as indulgent - rich chocolate and oddles of flavour. Stunned but grateful that they are only 20kcal each! The chocolate coating means you can keep them outside the freezer for some time without the ice cream melting so you can graze and savour rather than feel the pressure to scoff the lot in a matter of moments... though it's tempting to do so :0).
Lovely!
I did the mistake of opening the box and shared with the rest of the family. They all thought they were super yummy. It would be great if there was a bigger tub. With only 20 calories per ball it is a really nice treat. I really enjoy the combination of salt and caramel/chocolate so I will buy them again. Next time I think I will serve them with cake.
Delightful treat, low calories
Amazing salted caramel ice cream treats, they are low in calories but do not taste like they do. Will buy again.
Great portions and delicious creamy caramel flavor
What a delicious and creamy caramel flavor ice cream balls are these! I thought the chocolate will be all melting together but its perfectly portioned and has that satisfying cracking when you bite in. Its such a good ice cream invention!
I really enjoyed these, I especially liked the way
I really enjoyed these, I especially liked the way they pop in my mouth. I was a bit worried that they were going to be really sweet, but that wasn't the case.
Yummy ice cream bites
A completely delicious healthy ice cream. The salted caramel teacake shaped ice cream balls are only 20 calories but are incredibly moreish. With a chocolate coating, the centre ice cream is full of sweet and salted caramel flavour. A lovely little treat.
Perfect for a little treat
Tasted as delicious as they sound. Perfect for a little treat; the only problem is it’s difficult to stop at just one …..!