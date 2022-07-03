We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oppo Brothers 12 Salted Caramel Ice Cream Balls 168Ml

4.7(20)Write a review
image 1 of Oppo Brothers 12 Salted Caramel Ice Cream Balls 168Ml

Product Description

  • Salted Caramel & Lucuma Flavour Ice Cream Coated with Milk Chocolate (30%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Famous for flavour, not calories.
  • We hope you enjoy your #GoodTemptation
  • 20 calories per piece*
  • *Per piece (14ml / 9g) : 86 kJ / 20 kcal
  • Energy 100ml: 615 kJ / 146 kcal
  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, From responsible sources, FSC® C127014, www.fsc.org
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 168ML

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sweeteners: Maltitol, Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Deionised Apple Juice Extract, Oligofructose, Cocoa Mass, Dried Milk Powder, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Lucuma Powder, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids and Soy Lecithin, Maltodextrin, Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum and Guar Gum, Caramellised Sugar Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Gluten, Egg, and Nuts. For Allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen. Store Below -18°C. Do Not Re-Freeze Once Thawed.For Best Before See Base of Tub.

Name and address

  • Oppo Brothers,
  • Food Exchange,
  • New Covent Garden Market,
  • London,
  • SW8 5EL,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Oppo Brothers,
  • Food Exchange,
  • New Covent Garden Market,
  • London,
  • SW8 5EL,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.oppobrothers.com

Net Contents

168ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer piece
Energy615 kJ86 kJ
-146 kcal20 kcal
Fat10,4g1,5g
Of which Saturates7,1g1,0g
Carbohydrate15,0g2,1g
Of which Sugars6,4g0,9g
Fibre2,0g0,3g
Protein2,5g0,4g
Salt0,21g0,03g
20 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

amazing 20 calorie treat!

5 stars

Tasty ice cream and just the right amount of chocolate makes for a really yummy 20 calories treat when you just want a taste of something sweet without ruining a calorie controlled diet - hope they bring out other flavours in this range!

Very disappointing and far too expensive.

2 stars

A waste of money, no real flavour, and very expensive.

Calorie control

5 stars

I like how these are perfectly portioned so I can have a quick treat without worrying about its impact on my calorie intake.

Fantastic

5 stars

I honestly would describe these as indulgent - rich chocolate and oddles of flavour. Stunned but grateful that they are only 20kcal each! The chocolate coating means you can keep them outside the freezer for some time without the ice cream melting so you can graze and savour rather than feel the pressure to scoff the lot in a matter of moments... though it's tempting to do so :0).

Lovely!

5 stars

I did the mistake of opening the box and shared with the rest of the family. They all thought they were super yummy. It would be great if there was a bigger tub. With only 20 calories per ball it is a really nice treat. I really enjoy the combination of salt and caramel/chocolate so I will buy them again. Next time I think I will serve them with cake.

Delightful treat, low calories

5 stars

Amazing salted caramel ice cream treats, they are low in calories but do not taste like they do. Will buy again.

Great portions and delicious creamy caramel flavor

5 stars

What a delicious and creamy caramel flavor ice cream balls are these! I thought the chocolate will be all melting together but its perfectly portioned and has that satisfying cracking when you bite in. Its such a good ice cream invention!

I really enjoyed these, I especially liked the way

4 stars

I really enjoyed these, I especially liked the way they pop in my mouth. I was a bit worried that they were going to be really sweet, but that wasn't the case.

Yummy ice cream bites

5 stars

A completely delicious healthy ice cream. The salted caramel teacake shaped ice cream balls are only 20 calories but are incredibly moreish. With a chocolate coating, the centre ice cream is full of sweet and salted caramel flavour. A lovely little treat.

Perfect for a little treat

4 stars

Tasted as delicious as they sound. Perfect for a little treat; the only problem is it’s difficult to stop at just one …..!

