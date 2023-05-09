We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Foaming Mousse 207Ml

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Foaming Mousse 207Ml

5(1)
£4.50

£2.17/100ml

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Fomng Mousse 207ml
Certified natural* argan oil from Morocco*Infused with Certified Natural Argan Oil from Morocco.No petrolatum**No mineral oil**No drying alcohol†**Formulated without adding. †Formulated without adding ethanol.For Exotic Shine™ & Nourishing MoistureThis styling mousse leaves wraps soft and full of body, and gives hold for twist outs. It also moisturizes dry, brittle hair while defining curls and instantly imparting Exotic Shine.
© 2020 Roux Laboratories, Inc.
Creates Soft Wraps, Defines Curls, Prevents Frizz & Adds Exotic Shine
Pack size: 207ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Polyquaternium-11, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Mel/Honey/Miel, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-40 Lanolin, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Red 4 (CI 14700), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), B00474

Produce of

Made in USA with US and non-US components

Net Contents

207ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:For Curls: Apply foam liberally to towel dried hair from roots to ends for definition. Allow hair to air dry or diffuse.For Setting & Wraps: Wrap, mold, or set hair. Style as usual. Follow with any Creme of Nature® Argan Oil styling product.

