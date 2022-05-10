Albert Bartlett Cheese Croquettes 250G

Delicious.
Anything cheesy will be chosen by me. I like these little bites.
Try these. You won’t be disappointed.
Gorgeous and cheesy, but not too much. Compliment any meal, or just have as a snack. Really tasty!
Albert Bartlett Cheese Croquettes
These are lovely. 6 in the pack and they’re great with salmon or will compliment any fish. They are of course, gorgeous on their own as a snack ,, just don’t tell the family!!!!
Albert Bartlett croquettes potatoes
Albert Bartlett cheese croquettes potatoes are really tasty love them.
Would try again
Quite nice - but some split open in the oven and were very mrssu
Scrumptious
Bigger than shown on site . Very tasty and would definitely buy again !
Nice and tasty and stayed nice and crispy
Lacking in cheese flavour and a bit messy to eat
I bought this because I love cheesy potatoes. I put them in the freezer without reading the label which says to cook from chilled but they cooked in the oven from frozen for the same time given for chilled. The first 3 collapsed and leaked. I wasn't bothered as 'it all goes down the same hole' as my old Mum would have said. The outside was nice and crispy but I ended up using my fingers to pick them up and bite because they were a bit too 'crispy' to cut. I left the last 3 in the fridge and, again, used the timings given. Again, they collapsed and leaked. Again I ended up eating with my fingers. The most disappointing thing though, was the lack of cheese flavour. Overall, they made a nice change, but I wouldn't serve them to anyone else and they really do need a cheesy boost flavourwise. I won't be buying them again.
Love these, chunky and tasty.
These taste lovely. Not a strong cheese flavour but enough to taste. Nice and chunky. A great easy addition to a meal and 3 for 2 deal.
Okay
Tasty but they dont hold their shape. Its annoying when filling seeps out. They are quite small. I think little kids would like them.