We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Albert Bartlett Cheese Croquettes 250G

4.3(10)Write a review
Albert Bartlett Cheese Croquettes 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Oven Cooked Per 1/2 Pack Contains:

Energy
1074kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.03g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Mashed potato with a mix of extra mature Cheddar cheese, processed cheese and Regato cheese, coated in breadcrumbs and pre-fried in sunflower oil.
  • Ready to Eat in 14 Minutes
  • Mash potato and cheese in golden breadcrumbs
  • Nature's magic at its best
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (53%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Gluten Free Breadcrumb (10%) [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Processed Cheese (5%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (69%), Water, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates, Potassium Phosphates), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Starch], Water, Potato Flakes, Regato Cheese (Milk) (3%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once opened cook immediately, consume on day. Do not re-heat. For use by see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200 °C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 for 14 mins. Remove all packaging. Place croquettes on a baking tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Ensure croquettes are piping hot before serving. This is a guide only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed by:
  • Albert Bartlett,
  • New Monkland,
  • 251 Stirling Road,
  • Airdrie,
  • ML6 7SP.

Return to

  • Albert Bartlett,
  • New Monkland,
  • 251 Stirling Road,
  • Airdrie,
  • ML6 7SP.
  • Telephone + 44(0)1236 762831
  • albertbartlett.co.uk
  • Email: info@albertbartlett.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven cooked) Per 100g(oven cooked) Per 1/2 Pack
Energy kJ9421074
Energy kcal226257
Fat (g)1214
- of which saturates (g)4.04.6
Carbohydrates (g)2124
- of which sugars (g)1.71.9
Fibre (g)1.92.2
Protein (g)7.28.2
Salt (g)0.901.03
View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious.

4 stars

Anything cheesy will be chosen by me. I like these little bites.

Try these. You won’t be disappointed.

5 stars

Gorgeous and cheesy, but not too much. Compliment any meal, or just have as a snack. Really tasty!

Albert Bartlett Cheese Croquettes

5 stars

These are lovely. 6 in the pack and they’re great with salmon or will compliment any fish. They are of course, gorgeous on their own as a snack ,, just don’t tell the family!!!!

Albert Bartlett croquettes potatoes

5 stars

Albert Bartlett cheese croquettes potatoes are really tasty love them.

Would try again

4 stars

Quite nice - but some split open in the oven and were very mrssu

Scrumptious

5 stars

Bigger than shown on site . Very tasty and would definitely buy again !

Nice and tasty and stayed nice and crispy

4 stars

Nice and tasty and stayed nice and crispy

Lacking in cheese flavour and a bit messy to eat

3 stars

I bought this because I love cheesy potatoes. I put them in the freezer without reading the label which says to cook from chilled but they cooked in the oven from frozen for the same time given for chilled. The first 3 collapsed and leaked. I wasn't bothered as 'it all goes down the same hole' as my old Mum would have said. The outside was nice and crispy but I ended up using my fingers to pick them up and bite because they were a bit too 'crispy' to cut. I left the last 3 in the fridge and, again, used the timings given. Again, they collapsed and leaked. Again I ended up eating with my fingers. The most disappointing thing though, was the lack of cheese flavour. Overall, they made a nice change, but I wouldn't serve them to anyone else and they really do need a cheesy boost flavourwise. I won't be buying them again.

Love these, chunky and tasty.

5 stars

These taste lovely. Not a strong cheese flavour but enough to taste. Nice and chunky. A great easy addition to a meal and 3 for 2 deal.

Okay

3 stars

Tasty but they dont hold their shape. Its annoying when filling seeps out. They are quite small. I think little kids would like them.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here