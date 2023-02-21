Stellenrust Barrel Fermented Chenin 750Ml
Product Description
- Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc
- The proud history of Stellenrust, founded by master stonemason and builder of the Castle of Good Hope, Douwe Steyn, is depicted in the gabled manor house on the 1692 Stellenrust wine farm. Our legacy is captured behind the architecture established in the Cape Winelands by this historical figure.
- This Chenin Blanc is crafted with the exact same detail. The grapes for this wine are handpicked from traditional bush vines and fermented in small French oak barrels with wild yeasts. It delivers white peach and pear drop on the nose, carried forward to a rich palate of apricot, apple and almonds with a lingering aftertaste and refreshing acidity.
- 10.1 UK Units per bottle
- 1.7 UK Units Per 125ml serving glass
- For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of Stellenbosch, South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The nose shows beautiful ripe fruit supported by lime on the nose. These flavours carry forward to a palate of peach and apple, supported by refreshing acidity
Region of Origin
Stellenbosch
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Stellenrust
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chenin Blanc
Vinification Details
- Barrel fermented and matured for 9 months with wild yeast.
History
- Stellenrust was established in 1928 and is currently one of the oldest family owned estates in Stellenbosch South Africa.
Regional Information
- Stellenbosch Bottelary Hills with martime climate and cool South Easter breezes slowing ripening from decomposed granite soils.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Stellenrust Wines,
- Stellenrust Road (Off R44),
- Stellenbosch.
Importer address
- W9061,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Return to
- Chalk Farm Wine,
- NW1 8UR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
