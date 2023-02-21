We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stellenrust Barrel Fermented Chenin 750Ml

image 1 of Stellenrust Barrel Fermented Chenin 750Ml
£14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc
  • The proud history of Stellenrust, founded by master stonemason and builder of the Castle of Good Hope, Douwe Steyn, is depicted in the gabled manor house on the 1692 Stellenrust wine farm. Our legacy is captured behind the architecture established in the Cape Winelands by this historical figure.
  • This Chenin Blanc is crafted with the exact same detail. The grapes for this wine are handpicked from traditional bush vines and fermented in small French oak barrels with wild yeasts. It delivers white peach and pear drop on the nose, carried forward to a rich palate of apricot, apple and almonds with a lingering aftertaste and refreshing acidity.
  • 10.1 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.7 UK Units Per 125ml serving glass
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Stellenbosch, South Africa
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The nose shows beautiful ripe fruit supported by lime on the nose. These flavours carry forward to a palate of peach and apple, supported by refreshing acidity

Region of Origin

Stellenbosch

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Stellenrust

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Barrel fermented and matured for 9 months with wild yeast.

History

  • Stellenrust was established in 1928 and is currently one of the oldest family owned estates in Stellenbosch South Africa.

Regional Information

  • Stellenbosch Bottelary Hills with martime climate and cool South Easter breezes slowing ripening from decomposed granite soils.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Stellenrust Wines,
  • Stellenrust Road (Off R44),
  • Stellenbosch.

Importer address

  • W9061,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Chalk Farm Wine,
  • NW1 8UR,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

