We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Richmond 8 Bbq Sauce Meat Free Vegan Sausages 336G

3.9(18)Write a review
Richmond 8 Bbq Sauce Meat Free Vegan Sausages 336G
£ 2.70
£8.04/kg

2 Sausages (84g), as sold, contain

Energy
534kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

-

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 636kJ/152kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned BBQ Sauce Flavour Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages… and we should do… we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! New to the family, our Meat-Free BBQ Sauce Flavour Sausages have the same succulent texture you know and love but now with a hint of BBQ Sauce Flavour, adding something different to your dishes.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Richmond is a registered trademark
  • High in Protein
  • Pack size: 336G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (16%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Soya Protein (4%), Wheat Starch, Contains Potato Fibre and/or Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Casing: Sodium Alginate, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavourings, Dextrose, Yeast Extracts, Smoked Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Spices, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Starch, Herbs, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Nutmeg Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through… smiles guaranteed!
Cooking instructions are a guide only, appliances may vary.

Hob
Instructions: 8-10 min
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: 15-18 min
Preheat oven to 190°C / Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
  • Godley Hill Road,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd.,
  • Godley Hill Road,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.
  • Careline GB & NI: 0800 077 8591
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

336g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Sausage, as sold, contains2 Sausages (84g), as sold, contain
Energy636kJ/152kcal534kJ/127kcal
Fat5.3g4.4g
of which saturates3.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate17g14g
of which sugars2.7g2.2g
Fibre3.0g2.5g
Protein7.9g6.6g
Salt1.4g1.2g
View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

18 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

my favourite vegetarian sausages

5 stars

I really like the original Richmond meat free sausages but these are even better IMO! They're really tasty and good calories too - hope they keep them all year round

Great taste and texture. Hard to tell not meat

5 stars

I love the quality and texture of these and the subtle BBQ sauce taste makes it feel like you are eating actual meat sausages. A great substitute for vegans / vegetarians.

Great product but lacks the bbq taste.

4 stars

Very good but the bbq taste was not there in big enough amounts. I then tried the Richmond vegetarian sausage they were fantastic they are exactly the same but without the promise of bbq taste. A great product but as I said no bbq taste.

We thought we'd try these as they are new and diff

4 stars

We thought we'd try these as they are new and different to the usual offering. I'm vegetarian and my partner only eats fish/chicken etc. We both enjoyed these and will buy them again. You can tell the difference between these and the premium brands of vegan sausages but all the same, they were nice and tasty.

Not good

2 stars

Compared to the original vegan sausage made by Richmond, these are not good at all. I had two, was later sick, threw away the remaining packet

Delicious flavour!!!

5 stars

Delicious flavour!!!

don't know what's gone wrong here

1 stars

Yuk, standard vegan are excellent – don't know what's gone wrong here. Could just add bbq sauce to standard if you want

Good quality.Very tasty and not over spiced as a l

5 stars

Good quality.Very tasty and not over spiced as a lot of vegan foods are over spiced Will buy again. Kids loved them too

Disappointing

2 stars

They were good quality, but very little taste

Double Win!

5 stars

Expected good sausages, got the ultimate hot dog/sausage hybrid - double win! Has the taste of a 'proper' hot dog, and the texture of a 'proper' sausage, creating a perfect BBQ taste.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here