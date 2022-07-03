Richmond 8 Bbq Sauce Meat Free Vegan Sausages 336G

my favourite vegetarian sausages
I really like the original Richmond meat free sausages but these are even better IMO! They're really tasty and good calories too - hope they keep them all year round
Great taste and texture. Hard to tell not meat
I love the quality and texture of these and the subtle BBQ sauce taste makes it feel like you are eating actual meat sausages. A great substitute for vegans / vegetarians.
Great product but lacks the bbq taste.
Very good but the bbq taste was not there in big enough amounts. I then tried the Richmond vegetarian sausage they were fantastic they are exactly the same but without the promise of bbq taste. A great product but as I said no bbq taste.
We thought we'd try these as they are new and different to the usual offering. I'm vegetarian and my partner only eats fish/chicken etc. We both enjoyed these and will buy them again. You can tell the difference between these and the premium brands of vegan sausages but all the same, they were nice and tasty.
Not good
Compared to the original vegan sausage made by Richmond, these are not good at all. I had two, was later sick, threw away the remaining packet
Delicious flavour!!!
Yuk, standard vegan are excellent – don't know what's gone wrong here. Could just add bbq sauce to standard if you want
Good quality.Very tasty and not over spiced as a lot of vegan foods are over spiced Will buy again. Kids loved them too
Disappointing
They were good quality, but very little taste
Double Win!
Expected good sausages, got the ultimate hot dog/sausage hybrid - double win! Has the taste of a 'proper' hot dog, and the texture of a 'proper' sausage, creating a perfect BBQ taste.