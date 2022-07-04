We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 450G
Product Description

  • Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 450G
  • Natural Fat Free
  • 3g sugars, 10.3g protein, 54 kcal per 100g
  • No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pronounced: Fa-Yeh!
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 450G
Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated / Do Not Freeze / Use By: See LidOnce Opened Consume within 5 Days

Produce of

Milk origin: EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disk on opening

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy230 kJ/54 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate3.0 g
of which sugars3.0 g
Protein10.3 g
Salt0.10 g
Calcium120 mg
% NRV*15%
Nutrient Reference Values-
22 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Excellent I love it

5 stars

Excellent I love it

Perfect

5 stars

Just the best Greek yogurt

The best Greek yoghurt

5 stars

We use it on our breakfast cereal and on desserts.

Thick, creamy and delicious!

5 stars

Good with fruit and in cooking. I mix in some Manuka Honey too. 😊

This yoghurt is good quality and I like it with mu

5 stars

This yoghurt is good quality and I like it with muesli and fruit for breakfast or in creamy savoury sauces for lunch or dinner.

Tasty, thick, creamy and fat free!

5 stars

This is a brilliant way to get your calcium and protein, is very thick and creamy, and ok a bit more, but is the real thing! I have mine with tesco berries, either raspberries blueberries or strawberries and a half teaspoon of honey as either breakfast or dessert. Keeps welluntil opened in the fridge good size, tastes fabulous, no added preservatives or colours sweeteners or flavours. Can’t praise this highly enough, could try with any fruit and being fat free is better for your health.

Best greek yogurt

5 stars

Fage has the best greek yogurt out there. I wish Tesco had the 2% as I've tried it elsewhere and think it is the best Fage yogurt, but I still really enjoy this one.

Low Fat Greek

5 stars

The most authentic Greek yogurt, it has the thickeness of full fat yogurt but less of the calories. Can be pricey.

Did not like it.

2 stars

Normally have Tesco Greek Style Fat Free Yogurt which is the consistency of runny thick cream. This yogurt was firm like over whipped cream, no good for breakfast cereals.

Lovely with strawberries

5 stars

Lovely with strawberries

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

