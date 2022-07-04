Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 450G

Excellent I love it
Perfect
Just the best Greek yogurt
The best Greek yoghurt
We use it on our breakfast cereal and on desserts.
Thick, creamy and delicious!
Good with fruit and in cooking. I mix in some Manuka Honey too. 😊
This yoghurt is good quality and I like it with muesli and fruit for breakfast or in creamy savoury sauces for lunch or dinner.
Tasty, thick, creamy and fat free!
This is a brilliant way to get your calcium and protein, is very thick and creamy, and ok a bit more, but is the real thing! I have mine with tesco berries, either raspberries blueberries or strawberries and a half teaspoon of honey as either breakfast or dessert. Keeps welluntil opened in the fridge good size, tastes fabulous, no added preservatives or colours sweeteners or flavours. Can’t praise this highly enough, could try with any fruit and being fat free is better for your health.
Best greek yogurt
Fage has the best greek yogurt out there. I wish Tesco had the 2% as I've tried it elsewhere and think it is the best Fage yogurt, but I still really enjoy this one.
Low Fat Greek
The most authentic Greek yogurt, it has the thickeness of full fat yogurt but less of the calories. Can be pricey.
Did not like it.
Normally have Tesco Greek Style Fat Free Yogurt which is the consistency of runny thick cream. This yogurt was firm like over whipped cream, no good for breakfast cereals.
Lovely with strawberries
