Muller Light Fat Free Mango Psn/Fruit Peach Yogurt 6X140g

Nice desert with fewer calories
Yes. Although amount in pot has decreased Lovely flavours
Don’t mend what’s not broken, pls don’t alter it.
Always eat with granola or on its own, occasionally with fruit
It was exactly what I ordered, for being diabetic.
It was excellent quality, I have purchased this many times before, I use it as part of my lunch. Being diabetic it's a lovely treat to finish off lunch instead of a biscuit or cake 🍰 which is out of range.
Yes is good quality and my son and I just eat it a
Yes is good quality and my son and I just eat it as it is as we always have yoghurts for our dessert everyday.
Great yoghurt
Tasty yoghurt with plenty of fruit. Good as a snack or desert
Delicious
They were very refreshing, smooth and tasty
They taste great
They taste great
Versatile product with fresh clean taste
Really enjoyed the flavour, nice change from the red berry that I usually buy. Good served with vanilla ice cream as a sweet to finish a light lunch on a hot sunny day. Very refreshing.
The quality was perfect but my daughter don’t like
The quality was perfect but my daughter don’t like the taste too sweet prefers the red berries one xx
I always try to choose Muller light. I have one a
I always try to choose Muller light. I have one after lunch every day