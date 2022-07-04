We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light Fat Free Mango Psn/Fruit Peach Yogurt 6X140g

4.3(19)Write a review
Product Description

  • Mango & passionfruit fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2 Peach & pineapple fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2 Mandarin fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • 0% added sugar*
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next!
  • Müller and Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 840G
  • High in Protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Or
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Or
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 140g ℮

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Peach (5%), Pineapple (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy218kJ (51kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.1g
of which sugars6.5g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.22g
Calcium135mg (23% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Mandarin Juice from Concentrate (5%), Mandarin (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy220kJ (52kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.2g
of which sugars6.5g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.2g
Calcium134mg (23% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Mango (8%), Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Sweetener: Aspartame, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy224kJ (53kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.2g
of which sugars6.6g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.2g
Calcium134mg (23% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

19 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Nice desert with fewer calories

5 stars

Yes. Although amount in pot has decreased Lovely flavours

Don’t mend what’s not broken, pls don’t alter it.

5 stars

Always eat with granola or on its own, occasionally with fruit

It was exactly what I ordered, for being diabetic.

5 stars

It was excellent quality, I have purchased this many times before, I use it as part of my lunch. Being diabetic it's a lovely treat to finish off lunch instead of a biscuit or cake 🍰 which is out of range.

Yes is good quality and my son and I just eat it a

5 stars

Yes is good quality and my son and I just eat it as it is as we always have yoghurts for our dessert everyday.

Great yoghurt

4 stars

Tasty yoghurt with plenty of fruit. Good as a snack or desert

Delicious

5 stars

They were very refreshing, smooth and tasty

They taste great

5 stars

They taste great

Versatile product with fresh clean taste

4 stars

Really enjoyed the flavour, nice change from the red berry that I usually buy. Good served with vanilla ice cream as a sweet to finish a light lunch on a hot sunny day. Very refreshing.

The quality was perfect but my daughter don’t like

3 stars

The quality was perfect but my daughter don’t like the taste too sweet prefers the red berries one xx

I always try to choose Muller light. I have one a

5 stars

I always try to choose Muller light. I have one after lunch every day

1-10 of 19 reviews

