Birds Eye 6 Crispy Chicken In Tempura Batter 510G

Quick and easy meals
Kids love them! Quite versatile as loads of ways to use them especially when I’m short of time, just grab from the freezer, dinner within 30 minutes
Good quality and tasty chicken..
Good quality and tasty chicken..
Great taste very enjoyable...used along with a mix
Great taste very enjoyable...used along with a mixed salad
Avoid. Birds Eye for bad quality.
These were foul. It has to be some of the worst cuts of chicken I've eaten. I quite like tempura, but the batter too wasn't very nice. I couldn't even hide the badness of these with sauce, as the tempura was so strong, and the cuts were so bad, it didn't make much of a difference. Strict avoid, from now on. Yuck.
Not as nice as they look not worth buying
Not as nice as they look not worth buying
Great with chips and beans
Great with chips and beans
Wasn’t sure this would be any good but really enjo
Wasn’t sure this would be any good but really enjoyed them, kids preferred them to the usual chicken nugget
Good quality, used for meals most weeks. Versatile
Good quality, used for meals most weeks. Versatile to have with any sides.
Very tasty, well worth the money.
Very tasty, well worth the money.
Really tasty!!
First time buying these, will definitely buy again. Love the light tempura batter. Very tasty!