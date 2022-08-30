We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Birds Eye 6 Crispy Chicken In Tempura Batter 510G

4.1(14)Write a review
Birds Eye 6 Crispy Chicken In Tempura Batter 510G

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

£4.30
£8.44/kg

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

Per grill oven baked provides:

Energy
913kJ
219kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Crispy grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, coated in a light crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our Crispy Chicken is Made from 100% Chicken Breast Coated in Crispy Tempura Batter!
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 50% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 50% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Recycle
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Made from 100% Chicken Breast
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 510G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (50%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Flour (Maize, Rice), Starch (Wheat, Maize), Salt, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Natural Flavouring, Spices, Natural Colour (Curcumin), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Natural Pepper Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Crispy Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°c, Gas Mark 8, 18-20 Mins
Not Suitable for Grilling
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp and golden.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

510g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesPer Grill Oven Baked Provides
Energy - kJ1074kJ913kJ
- kcal257kcal219kcal
Fat14g12g
- of which Saturates2.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate19g16g
- of which Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre1.5g1.3g
Protein13g11g
Salt1.2g1.0g
This Pack Contains 6 Portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Quick and easy meals

5 stars

Kids love them! Quite versatile as loads of ways to use them especially when I’m short of time, just grab from the freezer, dinner within 30 minutes

Good quality and tasty chicken..

4 stars

Good quality and tasty chicken..

Great taste very enjoyable...used along with a mix

5 stars

Great taste very enjoyable...used along with a mixed salad

Avoid. Birds Eye for bad quality.

1 stars

These were foul. It has to be some of the worst cuts of chicken I've eaten. I quite like tempura, but the batter too wasn't very nice. I couldn't even hide the badness of these with sauce, as the tempura was so strong, and the cuts were so bad, it didn't make much of a difference. Strict avoid, from now on. Yuck.

Not as nice as they look not worth buying

1 stars

Not as nice as they look not worth buying

Great with chips and beans

5 stars

Great with chips and beans

Wasn’t sure this would be any good but really enjo

5 stars

Wasn’t sure this would be any good but really enjoyed them, kids preferred them to the usual chicken nugget

Good quality, used for meals most weeks. Versatile

5 stars

Good quality, used for meals most weeks. Versatile to have with any sides.

Very tasty, well worth the money.

5 stars

Very tasty, well worth the money.

Really tasty!!

5 stars

First time buying these, will definitely buy again. Love the light tempura batter. Very tasty!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here