Vivera Plant Salmon Style Fillets 2X100g

This was so good!! Waiting for a restock
Great Vegan option
These taste so good. OK they don't really taste like salmon, they just look like it, but the flavour and texture is good and they are easy to cook. Versatile to use we like them with Spanish grains and a side salad.
I had seen these advertised and wanted to try them, so took the opportunity while on offer Mild flavour good texture held together nicely through cooking, should bbq well I enjoyed and will buy again looking forward to trying different recipies with these
another amazing Vivera product!!! replicating salmon is a very difficult task and they did a great job. it tastes so good. of course not identical to salmon, but tasty in itself. def would buy again
Surprisingly delicious
Excellent quality and very good taste. ~Really surprised. Nothing will exactly replicate salmon but this is moist, soft and the best of any kind of fish substitute that I have found. I only bought 1 pack to try, but now I'm ordering again. Try it with buttered new potatoes and a green vegetable or salad to accompany. Could add a squeeze of lemon juice, or some hollandaise sauce or mayonnaise. But just as delicious without.
Absolutely amazing!
One of the best vegan salmon alternatives
Delicious! Vivera have managed to accurately mimic the flavour, texture, and mouthfeel of a real salmon fillet. It cooks beautifully! I added a strip of sushi nori to the bottom to replicate the salmon skin and it worked amazingly. Family were very impressed too. And it's cheaper than real salmon fillets - another bonus!