Vivera Plant Salmon Style Fillets 2X100g

£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Product Description

  • Precooked plant-based fillet made from hydrated wheat protein. The product contains added omega-3-fatty acids, iron and vitamin B12.
  • You've Got the Power To Do Good
  • Congrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the #Goodness Movement, #MoreLifeless Meat
  • Scan or head to vivera.com for full recipe and instructions
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Contains Omega 3 + Vitamin B12 & Iron
  • No Fish Tales
  • Cook Me Please
  • Morelife Lessmeat
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Source of omega-3-fatty-acids
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Source of omega-3-fatty-acids

Information

Ingredients

Hydrated Vegetable Protein [Water, Wheat Protein [20%]] [76%], Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Flaxseed Oil, Wheat Fibres, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Maltodextrin, Stabiliser [Sodium Alginate], Potato Fibres, Reduced Sodium Salt, Water, Salt, Colour [Beetroot Red], Preservative [Sodium Diacetate], Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

  • These products are produced in a factory that also handles Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg., Prepared to a Vegan recipe. Allergen statement: Please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. For use by date see front of pack. Do not exceed use by date. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. Once frozen use within 1 month.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Heat in a pre-heated oven for 7 minutes at 225°C.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat oil in the pan. Fry at medium heat 8 minutes and turn regularly.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gRI* per 100g
Energy864 kJ / 207 kcal10 %
Fats13 g19 %
of which saturates1.5 g8 %
Carbohydrates6.8 g3 %
of which sugars0.5 g1 %
Dietary fibre2.9 g
Protein15 g30%
Salt1.1 g18%
Iron2.7 mg (18%**)
Vitamin B120.71 µg (28%**)
Omega-3-Fatty-Acids 0.37 g / 100 g0.37 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
** Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--
This was so good!! Waiting for a restock

5 stars

This was so good!! Waiting for a restock

Great Vegan option

5 stars

These taste so good. OK they don't really taste like salmon, they just look like it, but the flavour and texture is good and they are easy to cook. Versatile to use we like them with Spanish grains and a side salad.

I had seen these advertised and wanted to try them

4 stars

I had seen these advertised and wanted to try them, so took the opportunity while on offer Mild flavour good texture held together nicely through cooking, should bbq well I enjoyed and will buy again looking forward to trying different recipies with these

another amazing Vivera product!!! replicating salm

5 stars

another amazing Vivera product!!! replicating salmon is a very difficult task and they did a great job. it tastes so good. of course not identical to salmon, but tasty in itself. def would buy again

Surprisingly delicious

5 stars

Excellent quality and very good taste. ~Really surprised. Nothing will exactly replicate salmon but this is moist, soft and the best of any kind of fish substitute that I have found. I only bought 1 pack to try, but now I'm ordering again. Try it with buttered new potatoes and a green vegetable or salad to accompany. Could add a squeeze of lemon juice, or some hollandaise sauce or mayonnaise. But just as delicious without.

Absolutely amazing!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing!

One of the best vegan salmon alternatives

5 stars

Delicious! Vivera have managed to accurately mimic the flavour, texture, and mouthfeel of a real salmon fillet. It cooks beautifully! I added a strip of sushi nori to the bottom to replicate the salmon skin and it worked amazingly. Family were very impressed too. And it's cheaper than real salmon fillets - another bonus!

