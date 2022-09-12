Tropicana Tropical Fruit Juice 1.7 Litres

great value for the size
usually always buy this when on offer.great size when there,s more than a couple of people in household.easy to pour with screw on lid.
Excellent Value
Excellent value and great quality, especially when it's on offer.
Tastes like it should!!
Definitely one of the better fruit juices!! It doesn’t have that nasty aftertaste from artificial sweeteners so prevalent in most drinks. It’s a keeper!!!
healthy juice
This is now the only juice I drink. it tastes wonderful.
Was very fruity
I have a glass every day with my breakfast when l buy it. I only buy this when it’s on special as l find it too expensive full price. I like all the variety s but the orange and mango are my favourites.
Bursting with flavour
Bursting with tropical fruity flavours. It’s really a refreshing drink with ice . You can really taste the passion fruit , mango pineapple & apple. It’s so delicious & also very good for you . It’s 1 of your 5 fruits a day full of vitamin c Definitely hooked once you try you will buy more .
Delicious tropical nectar!
Delicious taste; I think it is the passion fruit that makes it so good!