Tropicana Tropical Fruit Juice 1.7 Litres

5(8)Write a review
£4.95
£0.29/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
264kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176 kJ/41 kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, Mandarin, Pineapple, Passionfruit & Mango Juice
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Too good to go
  • Past my date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't waste
  • Perfect for families
  • Delicious Tropicana Tropical Fruit Juice is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • Each 150ml serving contains 38% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
  • Pure-Pak® classic
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • Perfectly Pressed, Nothing Added
  • Tropicana is Juiced from the Best Quality Fruits
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 150ml
  • Not from Concentrate
  • As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1.7L
  • Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Mandarin Juice, Pineapple Juice (9%), Passionfruit Juice (4%), Mango Puree (2%)

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator. Use within 5 days of opening.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 0324460
  • ROI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

1.7l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy176 kJ/41 kcal264 kJ/62 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate10g16g
of which sugars†10g16g (17%)
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C20 mg (25%*)30mg (38%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings--
8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

great value for the size

5 stars

usually always buy this when on offer.great size when there,s more than a couple of people in household.easy to pour with screw on lid.

Excellent Value

5 stars

Excellent value and great quality, especially when it's on offer.

Tastes like it should!!

5 stars

Definitely one of the better fruit juices!! It doesn’t have that nasty aftertaste from artificial sweeteners so prevalent in most drinks. It’s a keeper!!!

healthy juice

5 stars

This is now the only juice I drink. it tastes wonderful.

Was very fruity

5 stars

Was very fruity

I have a glass every day with my breakfast when l

5 stars

I have a glass every day with my breakfast when l buy it. I only buy this when it’s on special as l find it too expensive full price. I like all the variety s but the orange and mango are my favourites.

Bursting with flavour

5 stars

Bursting with tropical fruity flavours. It’s really a refreshing drink with ice . You can really taste the passion fruit , mango pineapple & apple. It’s so delicious & also very good for you . It’s 1 of your 5 fruits a day full of vitamin c Definitely hooked once you try you will buy more .

Delicious tropical nectar!

5 stars

Delicious taste; I think it is the passion fruit that makes it so good!

