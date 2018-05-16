Tesco Shawarma Paste 180G

1/4 of a jar (45g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 116kcal
Product Description
- A spiced tomato paste with ginger purée and smoked paprika.
- Sweet and Spicy A medium, fragrant paste with ginger, garlic and smoked paprika
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée (17%), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika (6%), Dried Onion, Cinnamon, Water, Salt, Cumin, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Black Pepper.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Chicken Shawarma
Cooking time: 55 minutes.
Method: Grill.
Ingredients: 1 jar of Tesco Shawarma paste, diced skinless chicken thighs (600g pack).
Method:
1. Marinade diced skinless chicken thighs (600g pack) for 30 mins or overnight.
2. Place onto a skewer and grill until chicken is fully cooked and slightly charred.
To Serve: Remove the chicken from the skewer and place in a wrap or pitta with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|481kJ / 116kcal
|216kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|2.7g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.24g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
