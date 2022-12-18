Veetee Heat & Eat Pilau Rice Pots 2X125g

Perfect rice every time!
Love this product.. so versatile and just about the most perfect rice every time.
Great for single portion without any fuss
the best
an excelent addition to the Veetee range. Just the right amount of rice for 1 person.
Very auhtentic
Used one pot last night and was very impressed. First time I'd had tried them, ample size portion and tasted good, nice texture.
Fantastic rice !
Fantastic rice - fluffs up beautifully and the portion size is spot on.