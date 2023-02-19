We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Reduced Fat Rice Pudding 400G

Tesco Reduced Fat Rice Pudding 400G
£0.80
£0.20/100g

1/2 of a can

Energy
680kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • †Reduced fat cooked rice in sweetened milk.
  • LIGHT & SWEET Made with creamy milk and plump rice
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Water, Rice (9%), Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins
900W 1 min 30 secs
Empty contents of can into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Microwave for 800W 1 minute / 900W 45 seconds. Stir then microwave for 800W 1 minute / 900W 45 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Put the contents into a pan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Make sure it doesn't boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy340kJ / 80kcal680kJ / 161kcal
Fat0.7g1.4g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate14.9g29.8g
Sugars6.7g13.4g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein3.2g6.4g
Salt0.10g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
† Contains 58 %% less fat than standard Tesco Rice Pudding--
As sold--
17 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good quality always handy for anyone wanting a qui

5 stars

Good quality always handy for anyone wanting a quick pud

A tasty dessert

4 stars

Tasted as good as any other tinned rice pudding we have bought. Easy to open for a quick dessert with some fruit.

Lovely

5 stars

Just as nice as a branded one. Warmed up in microwave

Yes very tasty was used as a sweet.

4 stars

Yes very tasty was used as a sweet.

Tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty, you wouldn't know that it was low after had it with a dollop of Tesco sugar free jam and it was delicious !

Like rice pudding

5 stars

Like rice pudding

Great Pudding

5 stars

Good quality, sweet and creamy . Ideal for a treat after tea.

good quality and a great price

5 stars

good quality and a great price

Good value

5 stars

Love that it has less fat,still tastes good ,would buy again.

Not the greatest.

1 stars

It was too watery and a bit too sweet for me. I wouldn’t buy it again.

