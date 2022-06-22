We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Less Salt Salt & Vinegar Crisp 6X25g

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
536kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2142kJ

Product Description

  • Dash of Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps
  • www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - New great tasting A Dash of Salt & Vinegar Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
  • - ** vs. the average salt value of regular potato crisps
  • - New great tasting A Dash of Salt & Vinegar Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
  • - Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch
  • - Multipack contains 6 packs crisps
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • - No added MSG or artificial colours
  • We've created a delicious range of crisps, with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 45% less salt**.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of Delicious Crunchiness & Smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So when life gives you potatoes...Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Walkers, and the Walkers logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality Ingredients
  • Fresh Taste Guaranteed
  • Delicious Flavour
  • No added MSG or Artificial Colours
  • Suitable For Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Flavourings, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g(%*) Pack
Energy2142kJ536kJ(6%*)
-513kcal128kcal(6%*)
Fat30g7.4g(11%*)
of which Saturates2.4g0.6g(3%*)
Carbohydrate54g13g
of which Sugars1.0g0.3g(<1%*)
Fibre6.2g1.6g
Protein6.3g1.6g
Salt0.67g0.17g(3%*)
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

They didn't taste like my favourite crisps, not to

1 stars

They didn't taste like my favourite crisps, not to my liking

I find the less salt version taste just as good as

5 stars

I find the less salt version taste just as good as the original ones, in a taste test I would not know the difference.

Not a pleasant taste

1 stars

These have a very strange taste and are not a nice crisp at all. Flavors seem to vary between packets too but none of them are pleasant.

Delicious

5 stars

Quality and taste excellent,you don’t know there’s less salt I use a packet to crumble up on my fish pie delicious they went nice and crusty And I just eaten them as a snack

They're okay.

3 stars

Quality okay. Flavour okay. Nothing more or than than one would expect from a 'brand name' bag of crisps.

Missing the proper salt content

3 stars

Insipid taste. Missing the proper salt content. Salt content is MY choice, thank you!!

Very tasty, my family can’t tell the difference (

5 stars

Very tasty, my family can’t tell the difference ( if they did, they did not complain) will definitely be switching to these. Hope they bring out a multi pack 👍

Couldn’t tell the difference from normal ones

5 stars

Couldn’t tell the difference from normal ones

Less salt, still as much flavour!

5 stars

I bought these for my husband who usually has the regular Walkers salt and vinegar. He commented that they tasted more “vinegary”. If I hadn’t asked him, he said he wouldn’t have known there was less salt in them so it’s a thumbs up from us!

