Walkers Less Salt Salt & Vinegar Crisp 6X25g

They didn't taste like my favourite crisps, not to my liking
I find the less salt version taste just as good as the original ones, in a taste test I would not know the difference.
Not a pleasant taste
These have a very strange taste and are not a nice crisp at all. Flavors seem to vary between packets too but none of them are pleasant.
Delicious
Quality and taste excellent,you don’t know there’s less salt I use a packet to crumble up on my fish pie delicious they went nice and crusty And I just eaten them as a snack
They're okay.
Quality okay. Flavour okay. Nothing more or than than one would expect from a 'brand name' bag of crisps.
Missing the proper salt content
Insipid taste. Missing the proper salt content. Salt content is MY choice, thank you!!
Very tasty, my family can’t tell the difference ( if they did, they did not complain) will definitely be switching to these. Hope they bring out a multi pack 👍
Couldn’t tell the difference from normal ones
Less salt, still as much flavour!
I bought these for my husband who usually has the regular Walkers salt and vinegar. He commented that they tasted more “vinegary”. If I hadn’t asked him, he said he wouldn’t have known there was less salt in them so it’s a thumbs up from us!