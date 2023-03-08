Sure Men Maximum Protection Sport Active Antiperspirant Deodorant 150ml

Sure Men Max Protn Sport Active APD 150ml

Sure Men Maximum Protection Sport Active Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150 ml is our most powerful protection against sweat and odour yet. It's tough on sweat and odour, yet gentle enough for everyday use to keep you feeling fresh, dry and confident for 96 hours. The patented Microtechnology forms a microshield across your sweat glands, tackling the problem at its source. This anti-perspirant deodorant spray is also powered by the innovative MotionSense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing bursts of fresh fragrance. Every time you move, MotionSense keeps you fresh and free from odour giving you total confidence. It's your new everyday must-have. Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure Men Maximum Protection anti-perspirant will give you all the backup you need. When you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure, it won’t let you down. How to use: Sure Men Maximum Protection anti-perspirant can be used in the morning or at night. For optimum protection, use this anti-perspirant aerosol spray at night when your sweat glands are less active. Firstly, shake the can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.*vs Sure basic anti-perspirant deodorant aerosol

Sure Men Maximum Protection Sport Active Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol offers our most powerful protection against sweat and odour for 96h to keep you feeling fresh and dry This anti-perspirant deodorant spray features 3x more powerful* protection against sweat and odour plus Sure's unique MotionSense technology – the more you move, the more it protects Sure Men Maximum Protection Sport Active Anti-perspirant Deodorant, from the UK’s No.1 anti-perspirant brand, leaves a fresh scent that activates with movement Get all-day freshness and 96h strong protection with the most powerful anti-perspirant deodorant for men from Sure The can of our anti-perspirant deodorant spray is made with infinitely recyclable aluminium – let's move together for a more sustainable future Sure Men Maximum Protection Sport Active Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol allows you to always be protected and feel confident whatever happens. Sure, it won't let you down

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Glycine, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Calcium Chloride, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Dimethiconol, Maltodextrin, Hydrated Silica, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Aqua, Hydrolysed Corn Starch Octenylsuccinate, Sodium Benzoate, Silica, Cellulose Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

150 ℮