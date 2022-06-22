Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack

Not enough Lemon Curd!!!
There is only a small amount of Lemon Curd in these muffins. As they are part of your finest range, I was disappointed .
tasty but a little dry could have more curd
Disappointed
Lovely and moist,although the lemon curd in the centre has reduced massively to what they used to be
Love lemon curd and these were delicious
Very good quality would recommend them
Disappointing
Dry as a camel’s fluff, very little lemon curd, odd smidge of icing perched on top - leave off or put it on properly, this hint of icing adds nothing.