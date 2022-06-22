We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Curd Muffins 2 Pack
£ 1.75
£0.88/each

One muffin

Energy
1876kJ
448kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
21.6g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
37.5g

high

42%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1706kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon flavour muffins filled with lemon curd topped with sugar pearls and lemon flavour buttercream.
  • Filled with lemon curd, topped with lemon buttercream and sugar pearls. These expertly baked muffins have a fluffy and light sponge, with a smooth, tangy Sicilian lemon curd filling. They are topped with crunchy sugar pearls and a zesty lemon buttercream.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lemon Curd (11%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Metabisulphite)], Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Glucose Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, sulphites, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer muffin
Energy1706kJ / 407kcal1876kJ / 448kcal
Fat19.6g21.6g
Saturates4.3g4.7g
Carbohydrate52.7g58.0g
Sugars34.1g37.5g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein4.7g5.2g
Salt0.48g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Not enough Lemon Curd!!!

2 stars

There is only a small amount of Lemon Curd in these muffins. As they are part of your finest range, I was disappointed .

tasty but a little dry could have more curd

4 stars

tasty but a little dry could have more curd

Disappointed

3 stars

Lovely and moist,although the lemon curd in the centre has reduced massively to what they used to be

Love lemon curd and these were delicious

5 stars

Love lemon curd and these were delicious

Very good quality would recommend them

5 stars

Very good quality would recommend them

Disappointing

2 stars

Dry as a camel’s fluff, very little lemon curd, odd smidge of icing perched on top - leave off or put it on properly, this hint of icing adds nothing.

