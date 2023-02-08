Nescafe Gold Blend Roastery Light Roast Instant Coffee 95G

great coffee , smooth & strong with no lasting aft
great coffee , smooth & strong with no lasting after taste in mouth , pitty its not a bit cheaper
Great coffee but overpriced!
A NESCAFE Customer
We really like this coffee but will stop buying it as it's too expensive! Only 95g in a tin too….
A refreshing coffee blend
Easy opening no tight jar lid
Good quality not bitter
It's a hit
Great taste and quality. No more plain old Nescafe for us!
Smooth tasting coffee
I really loved the flavour of this coffee. Some coffee is a bit bitter tasting for me but this has a really smooth flavour and makes a great milky coffee for relaxing with after work.
Not my cuppa, sorry.
It really isn't for me to be honest. Won't be buying again.
Amazing Coffee
A NESCAFE Customer
This is an absolutely amazing tasting coffee. Forget all these fancy coffee machines or overpriced Costa & Starbucks. Nescafe Roastery tastes just as good, for a fraction of the price.
Great taste.
Strong and smooth flavour, lovely taste. Great for a good start to the day.