L'oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Eye Serum 20Ml

L'OR/P REVLFT FILLER EYE SERUM 20ML ©2020 Nielsen data, value sales, year to date w/e 11.07.21. For verification https://loreal-paris.co.uk/serumno1

The World's Number 1 Serum* Now for the Eyes. Introducing Revitalift Filler Eye serum with 2.5% [Hyaluronic acid + Caffeine]. Stress, screen time, lack of sleep and pollution can all take it's toll on our skin, and the delicate eye area where skin is up to 10x thinner and more sensitive is often the first place to show signs of ageing and fatigue. Revitalift Filler Eye serum with 2.5% [Hyaluronic acid + Caffeine] has been specifically formulated for the unique eye area and is proven to visibly brighten, smooth and replump eye lines for younger looking eyes. The formula is validated by dermatologists, effective on all skin tones and fragrance free. Macro and Micro Hyaluronic Acid With both macro Hyaluronic Acid and a higher concentration of micro Hyaluronic Acid which penetrates deeper into the epidermis the serum intensely hydrates, visibly smooths and replumps eye lines. Caffeine and Niacinimide Formulated with Caffeine and 4% Niacinamide the serum targets dark circles leaving the skin around the eyes looking more radiant, energised, and brighter. Cooling Triple Bead Applicator The unique cooling triple bead applicator with its 3 stainless steel beads, has been designed to maximise results by providing a gentle massage to the under eye and eye lids, targeting puffiness and refreshing tired eyes appearance. Layers Well Under Make-Up The Revitalift Filler Eye Serum clear liquid formula is quickly absorbed and is non-greasy or oily layering perfectly under make-up. Use as part of your day and night routine with Revitalift Filler Dropper Serum for visibly hydrated, smooth and younger looking skin. Consumer test, 81% of 81 agree.

From the worlds no1 serum comes an eye serum: Revitalift Filler Eye serum with 2.5% [Hyaluronic acid + Caffeine] is proven to visibly brighten dark circles and replump eye lines. The unique cooling triple bead applicator targets puffiness and refreshes tired eyes. Validated by dermatologists and effective on all skin tones.

Visibly brightens dark circles and replumps eye lines for younger looking eyes Cooling triple bead applicator targets puffiness and refreshes tired eyes Validated by dermatologists and effective on all skin tones Rapid absorption Non-greasy finish Layers well under make-up Fragrance-free Sensitive eyes and contact lens suitable

Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

909261 66, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caffeine, Citric Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Caprylyl Glycol, Chlorphenesin, (F.I.L. B274592/1)

Net Contents

20ml

Preparation and Usage