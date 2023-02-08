We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Dr. Wills All Natural Sriracha Hot Sauce 525G

4.7(36)Write a review
Dr. Wills All Natural Sriracha Hot Sauce 525G
£3.90
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • DR. WILLS ALL NAT SRIRACHA HOT SAUCE 525G
  • 30% Less sugar*
  • *Than comparable products in category
  • Finally: Sriracha without all the sugar! It's coming right at cha.
  • Dr. Will's Makes Food Better
  • For Anything
  • Red Peppers and Habanero Chilli
  • No Gunk. No Junk. Just Naturally Tasty
  • All Natural
  • Sweetened Naturally
  • Keto Friendly
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 525G

Information

Ingredients

Red Peppers (32%), Water, Date Paste, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Habanero Chilli (7%), Cornflour

Storage

Once open: Pop me in the fridge and use within a month.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • 8 Duncan Street,
  • London,
  • N1 8BW.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • whatsup@dr-wills.com
  • 8 Duncan Street,
  • London,
  • N1 8BW.

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy (kJ)32949
Energy (kcal)7812
Fat0.20.0
of which saturates0.10.0
Carbohydrate16.32.4
of which sugars11.61.7
Fibre1.70.3
Protein1.50.2
Salt0.330.05
Sweetened with Natural Ingredients--
View all Sweet Chilli & Hot Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

36 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice that the ingredients are more natural - unfor

3 stars

Nice that the ingredients are more natural - unfortunately nowhere near the 'real deal' sriracha. Not as spicy. Also, the lid clogs after just a couple of uses, and if you squeeze too hard the whole lid pops off.

Always enjoys the Dr Wills range as most sauces an

4 stars

Always enjoys the Dr Wills range as most sauces and condiments have shockingly high amounts of sugar in them. The Sriracha sauces has a pleasant kick of spice, which is about the level of a Nando's medium spice. Comes in a handy squeeze top bottle. My main grumble is that the sauce has a quite watery consistency.

Stunning

5 stars

Packs a punch... delightfully so! I've used as a dressing as a dip, for salad, and also as a coating for noodles and very happy with all combinations. Great packaging, the spout is easy to keep clean and means I can easily control portioning.

Versatile and hot

5 stars

It is the first time I tried Dr. Wills All Natural Sriracha Hot Sauce and wow that is hot. The sauce taste very nice and natural. I was pleasantly surprised with the great flavour and it is very versatile if i need to add a bit of kick to my dish.

nice n' spicy

5 stars

Quite spicy, but tastes great. Perfect addition to enchiladas.

Great Kick

5 stars

Has a really spicy kick but not mouth burning. I love it added to some noodles and stir fry.

Delicious and spicy

5 stars

A delicious hot sauce with a spicy kick. We enjoyed this over some salmon and it tasted lovely.

Delicious healthy spicy hot sauce.

5 stars

Delicious spicy hot sauce with plenty of kick. I like that it’s not too sweet and you get a strong spicy kick. We’ve used it on burgers and as a dip with some nachos and gucamole. Great that it’s made with all natural ingredients.

We really like the hot sauce. Love the squeeze top

5 stars

We really like the hot sauce. Love the squeeze top for easy us. It’s spicy and great for added to other food and meal for extra punch

Hot and healthy

5 stars

What a great hot sauce! All natural ingredients and an intense flavour. Good value as you don't need to add much as it's so flavoursome.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here