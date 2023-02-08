Dr. Wills All Natural Sriracha Hot Sauce 525G

Nice that the ingredients are more natural - unfor
Nice that the ingredients are more natural - unfortunately nowhere near the 'real deal' sriracha. Not as spicy. Also, the lid clogs after just a couple of uses, and if you squeeze too hard the whole lid pops off.
Always enjoys the Dr Wills range as most sauces and condiments have shockingly high amounts of sugar in them. The Sriracha sauces has a pleasant kick of spice, which is about the level of a Nando's medium spice. Comes in a handy squeeze top bottle. My main grumble is that the sauce has a quite watery consistency.
Stunning
Packs a punch... delightfully so! I've used as a dressing as a dip, for salad, and also as a coating for noodles and very happy with all combinations. Great packaging, the spout is easy to keep clean and means I can easily control portioning.
Versatile and hot
It is the first time I tried Dr. Wills All Natural Sriracha Hot Sauce and wow that is hot. The sauce taste very nice and natural. I was pleasantly surprised with the great flavour and it is very versatile if i need to add a bit of kick to my dish.
nice n' spicy
Quite spicy, but tastes great. Perfect addition to enchiladas.
Great Kick
Has a really spicy kick but not mouth burning. I love it added to some noodles and stir fry.
Delicious and spicy
A delicious hot sauce with a spicy kick. We enjoyed this over some salmon and it tasted lovely.
Delicious healthy spicy hot sauce.
Delicious spicy hot sauce with plenty of kick. I like that it’s not too sweet and you get a strong spicy kick. We’ve used it on burgers and as a dip with some nachos and gucamole. Great that it’s made with all natural ingredients.
We really like the hot sauce. Love the squeeze top
We really like the hot sauce. Love the squeeze top for easy us. It’s spicy and great for added to other food and meal for extra punch
Hot and healthy
What a great hot sauce! All natural ingredients and an intense flavour. Good value as you don't need to add much as it's so flavoursome.