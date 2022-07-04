We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Coated Cake Slices

4.4(8)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

New

One cake

Energy
586kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 5 Gluten free chocolate cake slices coated in milk chocolate.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (43%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 15% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Being a Coeliac these are ideal to pop in your bag

5 stars

Being a Coeliac these are ideal to pop in your bag as individually wrapped. Not all eating establishments cater for Gluten Free. They are really tasty and spongy, excellent.

Very tasty

5 stars

It comes very close to a mini roll without the buttercream but with more chocolate. Would recommend

Very tasty and moist, but quite small for the pric

3 stars

Very tasty and moist, but quite small for the price.

Moist sponge

5 stars

So far the best GF small cake we've found. Moist sponge - couldn't tell they were gluten free.

Great quality, very chocolatey!

5 stars

Great quality, very chocolatey!

The chocolate was to sweet

2 stars

The chocolate was to sweet

From what I can remember they share a good likenes

5 stars

From what I can remember they share a good likeness to the real deal cake bars that contain gluten! Really nice snack and individually wrapped so no going stale!

Very quickly have become my favourite gf treat

5 stars

Sponge middle is not dry, and plenty of chocolate coating.

