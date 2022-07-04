Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Coated Cake Slices

Being a Coeliac these are ideal to pop in your bag
Being a Coeliac these are ideal to pop in your bag as individually wrapped. Not all eating establishments cater for Gluten Free. They are really tasty and spongy, excellent.
Very tasty
It comes very close to a mini roll without the buttercream but with more chocolate. Would recommend
Very tasty and moist, but quite small for the price.
Moist sponge
So far the best GF small cake we've found. Moist sponge - couldn't tell they were gluten free.
Great quality, very chocolatey!
The chocolate was to sweet
From what I can remember they share a good likeness to the real deal cake bars that contain gluten! Really nice snack and individually wrapped so no going stale!
Very quickly have become my favourite gf treat
Sponge middle is not dry, and plenty of chocolate coating.