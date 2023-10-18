We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Staedtler Noris Hb Pastel Pencil 6 Pack

Staedtler Noris Hb Pastel Pencil 6 Pack

£4.00

£0.67/each

STAEDTLER NORIS HB PASTEL PENCIL 6 PACK
This STAEDTLER set of 6 high quality Noris HB pencils is great for sketching, drawing, note taking and much more. In a mix of trendy pastel-coloured barrels, these high-quality pencils are crafted in Germany, using wood from certified German forests. Due to super-bonded lead, these pencils are incredibly break resistant and very easy to sharpen and erase. The hexagonal barrels also stop them from rolling off tables. This set is ideal for everyday use at school, work or at home.
STAEDTLER is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of writing, colouring and drawing instruments, as well as premium quality modelling and polymer clays, applying centuries of experience and expertise in the development of innovative stationery. Today, STAEDTLER is an international company located in 27 countries and is Europe’s largest manufacturer of wood-cased pencils, offering a comprehensive range of stationery for school, home and work. Many of these products are internationally recognised classics, such as the Noris HB pencil, the Mars eraser and Lumocolor markers. Quality and innovation are at the heart of the STAEDTLER brand and as a result, the company’s product range is continually expanding to include a plethora of exciting products to entice people of all ages. From children exploring the world of drawing and writing for the first time, to adults who are creative novices or experienced artists looking to try new techniques.
PEFC - PEFC/04-31-1227© Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG
Triangular, ergonomic penciHigh break-resistanceWood from certified, sustainably managed forests

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

6 x Pencils

