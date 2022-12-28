We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Wagamama Firecracker Mayonnaise 240G

4.7(14)Write a review
image 1 of Wagamama Firecracker Mayonnaise 240G
£2.25
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • A Spicy Vegan Mayo with Red Pepper, Garlic and Ginger
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively
  • and now you can discover positive eating at home, with our retail range. whether you want to recreate an iconic dish like our chicken katsu curry, or add a wagamama twist to your standard meals with our new firecracker mayo, our retail range is designed to leave you feeling satisfied + rejuvenated
  • Under licence from Wagamama Limited. Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited.
  • suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (55%), Water, Chilli, Vinegar, Sugar, Red Pepper Paste (3.8%) (Red Peppers, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Beans, Salt, Vinegar), Brown Sugar (Sugar, Caramel, Sugar Syrup), Garlic (2%), Modified Potato Starch, Ginger Puree (1%), Apple Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt and Sea Salt, Flavouring, Mustard Flour, Acid: Citric Acid, Thickener: Guar Gum, Mushroom Extract, Antioxidant: E385, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate below 7 °C once opened and use within 4 weeks.For best before, see jar.

Produce of

Packed in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Firecracker Chilli Flavoured Mayo
  • Add a kick of our famous firecracker flavour to your everyday meals
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Spread onto chicken katsu sandos
  • Use as a dip for shichimi spiced fries

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • EU Imported:
  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy2200kJ/540kcal
Fat54g
of which saturates3.8g
Carbohydrate12g
of which sugars8.2g
Fibre1.0g
Protein0.7g
Salt1.65g
14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Lovely mayonnaise

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

This is a really tasty twist on mayonnaise. We usually have some sort of flavoured mayonnaise so very happy to have this one added to our cupboard. We also love that this is vegan. We will be purchasing again.

Great flavour

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Me and my boyfriend love Wagamama and being able to have this firecracker mayo at home has been great. We've had it with chips, in kebabs, on burgers. It's a great all rounder. Full or flavour, not to spicy. Very enjoyable

I bought it thinking it was mayonnaise but realise

1 stars

I bought it thinking it was mayonnaise but realised when I got home that it is actually vegan.It does not tastes anything like mayo or have a similar texture to it. mayonnaise NOUN a thick creamy sauce made from egg yolks, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice, eaten with salads, eggs, etc

Delicious flavour!

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I am super impressed with the overall quality of this mayo, it has a wonderful spicy flavour with a hint of garlic and ginger which works perfectly on meals. It is a really exciting product and nice and balanced too, the red pepper element is great too.

Proper tasty!

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I'm not a massive fan of seriously hot spice but this Mayo has a great kick to it and literally goes with any meal that i put it with. The initial kick is then followed up by a really tasty, thick mayo. Proper tasty!

Love it

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Ever since I saw this firecracker mayo I had to try it, now I use it on my chicken salad all the time! It's spicy but won't blow your head off. Tastes amazing and is vegan too which is always a plus lol

A Must Buy for Wagamamas Lovers

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

The Forecracker Mayo by Wagamamas is so tasty, and it has a good kick of chilli. You can really taste that 'Wagamamas' flavour to make the perfect condiment to your meal. I'm addicted to this, it's a must try!

Really great. We like our spices and this really m

5 stars

Really great. We like our spices and this really made our sandwiches more tasty. Saves trying to mix it up ourselves. We love it 🤩

Great Mayo!!

5 stars

I love this mayo!! The perfect amount of chilli and a great way to add a kick to meals - I will be purchasing this mayo regularly!

So tasty!

5 stars

Tasty spicy mayo in a handy jar!

1-10 of 14 reviews

