Wagamama Firecracker Mayonnaise 240G

Lovely mayonnaise
A WAGAMAMA Customer
This is a really tasty twist on mayonnaise. We usually have some sort of flavoured mayonnaise so very happy to have this one added to our cupboard. We also love that this is vegan. We will be purchasing again.
Great flavour
A WAGAMAMA Customer
Me and my boyfriend love Wagamama and being able to have this firecracker mayo at home has been great. We've had it with chips, in kebabs, on burgers. It's a great all rounder. Full or flavour, not to spicy. Very enjoyable
I bought it thinking it was mayonnaise but realised when I got home that it is actually vegan.It does not tastes anything like mayo or have a similar texture to it. mayonnaise NOUN a thick creamy sauce made from egg yolks, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice, eaten with salads, eggs, etc
Delicious flavour!
A WAGAMAMA Customer
I am super impressed with the overall quality of this mayo, it has a wonderful spicy flavour with a hint of garlic and ginger which works perfectly on meals. It is a really exciting product and nice and balanced too, the red pepper element is great too.
Proper tasty!
A WAGAMAMA Customer
I'm not a massive fan of seriously hot spice but this Mayo has a great kick to it and literally goes with any meal that i put it with. The initial kick is then followed up by a really tasty, thick mayo. Proper tasty!
Love it
A WAGAMAMA Customer
Ever since I saw this firecracker mayo I had to try it, now I use it on my chicken salad all the time! It's spicy but won't blow your head off. Tastes amazing and is vegan too which is always a plus lol
A Must Buy for Wagamamas Lovers
A WAGAMAMA Customer
The Forecracker Mayo by Wagamamas is so tasty, and it has a good kick of chilli. You can really taste that 'Wagamamas' flavour to make the perfect condiment to your meal. I'm addicted to this, it's a must try!
Really great. We like our spices and this really made our sandwiches more tasty. Saves trying to mix it up ourselves. We love it 🤩
Great Mayo!!
I love this mayo!! The perfect amount of chilli and a great way to add a kick to meals - I will be purchasing this mayo regularly!
So tasty!
Tasty spicy mayo in a handy jar!