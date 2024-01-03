We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Real Techniques 123 Basics Make Up Brush Kit

Real Techniques 123 Basics Make Up Brush Kit

£18.00

£18.00/each

Vegan

REAL TECHNIQUES 123 BASICS M/UP BRUSH KIT For patent information: www.parispresents.com/patentinformation
1 FoundationCreate your base by placing liquid or powder foundation on the foundation brushIn a circular motion, blend product across your face for a flawless finish2 Angles brow + spoolieSmooth your eyebrows by brushing with the eyebrow spoolieDip angled brow brush in brow product & apply with sweeping upwards motions for a bolder browBlend shadowDefine your eyes by using the blend shadow brushSweep powder or cream eye shadow across eyelid for mistake proof application3 BlushFinsh your look with a pop of color on your cheeks using the blush brushBlend powder or cream blush in a gentle, sweeping motion across the apples of your cheeksGo, you look great!
©2021 Paris Presents Incorporated.Real Techniques® and RT® are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
Ultraplush qualityFor foundation, blush, shadow, eyeliner + brow enhancersA full face look is as easy as 123 collect them all!Cruelty free100% vegan

Produce of

Made in China

