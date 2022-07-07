Gordon's Gin Tropical Passion Fruit 70Cl

Refreshingly fruity
Delicious and fruitliy flavoursome. I paired with passion fruit tonic and slices of lime and loads of ice.
Holiday gin in a glass!
Really different than others on the market. Great value for money. Very distinctive taste of passion fruit, and not overly sweet. Have recommended to a few fin buddies.
Delicious
Delicious 😋 with tonic ice and half a passion fruit!
Really loved this gin,such a nice flavour
I'm surprised there aren't more reviews on this gi
I'm surprised there aren't more reviews on this gin as it is really fruity, smells delicious and a small amount with a few ice cubes and tonic is a lovely summer drink to sip whilst sitting out in the sunshine, which I'm doing right now ...enjoy
Gorgeous
One of the best tasting guns around - would recommend to anyone! Great for a warm summer day…