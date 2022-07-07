We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gordon's Gin Tropical Passion Fruit 70Cl

image 1 of Gordon's Gin Tropical Passion Fruit 70Cl
£16.50
£23.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • GORDON'S GIN TROPICAL PASN/FRUIT 70CL
  • A delicious exotic twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon. Made with the highest quality ingredients and using only natural flavourings, Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit is perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon's with the finest tropical passionfruit. Enjoy an exotic trip for your taste buds with Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit.
  • Almost 250 years ago, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant-tasting gin. Gordon's high quality and distinctive juniper flavour has come to define the taste of the classic G&T. Gordon's today is a gin that's enjoyed, not dissected. It's the perfect gin to start a Friday evening or a Tuesday night catch-up with friends, where we share a moment and have a laugh with people we love.
  • A delicious exotic twist on an original recipe from Alexander Gordon
  • A new addition to Gordon's award winning distilled gin range
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  Made with the highest quality ingredients and using only natural flavourings, Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit is perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon's with the finest tropical passionfruit.

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy a perfectly mixed Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit and Tonic, fill a large copa glass with ice, add 50ml Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit, top with 150ml tonic water and garnish with half of a fresh passionfruit.

Name and address

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Refreshingly fruity

5 stars

Delicious and fruitliy flavoursome. I paired with passion fruit tonic and slices of lime and loads of ice.

Holiday gin in a glass!

5 stars

Really different than others on the market. Great value for money. Very distinctive taste of passion fruit, and not overly sweet. Have recommended to a few fin buddies.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious 😋 with tonic ice and half a passion fruit!

Really loved this gin,such a nice flavour

5 stars

Really loved this gin,such a nice flavour

I'm surprised there aren't more reviews on this gi

5 stars

I'm surprised there aren't more reviews on this gin as it is really fruity, smells delicious and a small amount with a few ice cubes and tonic is a lovely summer drink to sip whilst sitting out in the sunshine, which I'm doing right now ...enjoy

Gorgeous

5 stars

One of the best tasting guns around - would recommend to anyone! Great for a warm summer day…

