Dove Pure & Sensitive 3-in-1 Beauty Bar Hand Soap 2x90g

For skin that’s soft and smooth, turn to the Dove Pure & Sensitive Beauty Bar. With ¼ moisturising cream, it goes beyond cleansing, nourishing as it washes away the day. That’s because Dove isn’t just a soap bar, it’s a beauty bar. While ordinary bar soap can strip skin of essential nutrients, Dove Pure & Sensitive Beauty Bar is hypoallergenic and has mild cleansers to care for skin as it cleans, which makes it suitable for sensitive skin. Combining a gentle, sulphate-SLES-​free formula with ¼ moisturising cream and micellar water, this mild, fragrance-free beauty cream bar leaves your face and body feeling soft, smooth and more radiant than ordinary soap does. Mild cleansers help your skin retain its natural moisture rather than stripping it away. Dove Pure & Sensitive Beauty Bar helps to replenish nutrients that are lost during the cleansing process. Where a regular soap might leave your skin feeling dry, tight and irritated, Dove leaves it softer, smoother and healthier looking before you’ve even stepped out of the shower. Rub the Dove Pure & Sensitive Beauty Bar between your hands and spread the rich, creamy lather over your entire body before rinsing away with warm water and enjoying soft, clean skin. Dove believes no young person should be held back from reaching their full potential. Since 2004, Dove has been building self-esteem and confidence in young people – and by 2030, they’ll have helped ¼ billion young people through their educational programmes and resources.

Dove Pure & Sensitive Beauty Bar has a gentle, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formula that effectively cleans hands whilst helping to retain skin moisture A moisturising beauty bar that leaves skin softer, smoother and healthier looking Dove Pure & Sensitive with ¼ moisturising cream doesn’t dry out your skin like ordinary bar soap and is suitable for all skin types Mild cleansers and rich moisturisers in this beauty bar help protect your skin’s natural balance Dove Pure & Sensitive Beauty Bar is sulphate SLES free and kind to your skin Dermatologically tested beauty bar that’s suitable for daily use on the face, body and hands

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Palmitate, Aqua, Lauric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium chloride, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Alumina, CI 77891

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

2 x 360g ℮