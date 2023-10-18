We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kalms Rhodiola Herbal Tablets 200Mg 20 Pack

Root Extract 200mgA traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of symptoms associated with stress, such as fatigue, exhaustion and mild anxiety, based on traditional use only.
THR Certification Mark - THR 23056/0039
Rhodiola rosea

Ingredients

Each Film-Coated Tablet contains 200mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Rhodiola Rosea L. Rhizome and Root (1.5-5:1) (WS® 1375) (equivalent to 300-1000mg of Rhodiola) Extraction Solvent - Ethanol 60% (m/m)

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Read the package leaflet before use.Directions: For oral use only. Adults and the elderly: Take one tablet twice a day, one before breakfast and one before lunch. Swallow the tablet with a glass of water, 30 minutes before food. Do not take more than the label/leaflet tells you to.

Lower age limit

18 Years

