Kalms Rhodiola Herbal Tablets 200Mg 20 Pack

Root Extract 200mg A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of symptoms associated with stress, such as fatigue, exhaustion and mild anxiety, based on traditional use only.

THR Certification Mark - THR 23056/0039

Rhodiola rosea

Ingredients

Each Film-Coated Tablet contains 200mg of Extract (as Dry Extract) from Rhodiola Rosea L. Rhizome and Root (1.5-5:1) (WS® 1375) (equivalent to 300-1000mg of Rhodiola) Extraction Solvent - Ethanol 60% (m/m)

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Read the package leaflet before use. Directions: For oral use only. Adults and the elderly: Take one tablet twice a day, one before breakfast and one before lunch. Swallow the tablet with a glass of water, 30 minutes before food. Do not take more than the label/leaflet tells you to.

Lower age limit

18 Years