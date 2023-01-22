Nescafe Azera Americano Intense Instant Coffee 90G

Flavour Change
A NESCAFE Customer
So so gutted this has changed. I used to love the intenso now it's americano intenso it's so bitter so generally not a very nice taste.
Not my favorite but drinkable just.
Yes I buy this, but in all honesty I preferred the Intenso one that they made, it had a much deeper and a more full bodied flavor, I can not seem to find the Intenso one anymore? the Americano is very weak and dull in comparison unfortunately.
So weak you need to double the amount
So weak that it needed two heaped teaspoons to try and get a decent cup of coffee - the taste is OK but intense it certainly isn't! I wouldn't waste your money on this.
Not Good
A NESCAFE Customer
Bought 3 jars of this and its like drinking hot water very disappointed no real coffee taste from it ! Will not buy again worse coffee i have ever drank will just stick to my ordinary nescafe coffee .
Tastes like hot water
A NESCAFE Customer
Chose to buy this as it says intense, very underwhelming even with 2 teaspoons. Wont buy again
Very good flavour.
Very good flavour.
lovely
nicest instant coffee on the market
No bitterness and a lovely flavour. I really love
No bitterness and a lovely flavour. I really love this coffee. Bought when on offer as it is expensive.
Love it but can only afford it on sale.
Love it but can only afford it on sale.
As far as I'm concerned the product was fine and I
As far as I'm concerned the product was fine and I have purchased it on a regular basis, Even better when the price is on lower offer.