We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Azera Americano Intense Instant Coffee 90G

4.1(68)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Americano Intense Instant Coffee 90G
£6.00
£6.67/100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • Find out more about Cup of Respect at nescafe.com/gb/cup-of-respect/
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/c/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us on Instagram @nescafeazera
  • Visit nescafe.com/gb
  • Enjoy an exquisitely crafted coffee moment with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Intense, our full-bodied premium instant coffee made with a carefully crafted blend of Robusta and Arabica coffee beans. A combination of instant and finely ground roasted coffee with an intense aroma. Discover a high quality, rich roast coffee with a delicious layer of velvety crema in every cup with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Intense.
  • When you want a premium coffee but you don't want to go to the coffee shop, chose this barista-inspired drink instead. It only takes moments to create a great coffee experience at home with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Intense.
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of Nescafé coffee are drunk every second!
  • NESCAFÉ Cup of Respect
  • Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans.
  • From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of Nescafé. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Why not explore the rest of our barista-style range? Discover our instant coffee shop quality craft coffee with NESCAFÉ AZERA Craft Coffee or our latte with NESCAFÉ AZERA My Way Latte.
  • Our coffee may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Be your own barista with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Intense
  • Crafted using a blend of Robusta and Arabica coffee beans
  • A combination of instant and finely ground roasted coffee
  • This tin makes 50 mugs of premium instant coffee
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Tin

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot (but not boiling) water.
  • 3) Enjoy your barista-style coffee.
  • For an Espresso shot, use the same amount of coffee, but with less water.

Number of uses

One mug = 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water makes 50 mugs

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

90g ℮

View all Premium Instant Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

68 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Flavour Change

1 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

So so gutted this has changed. I used to love the intenso now it's americano intenso it's so bitter so generally not a very nice taste.

Not my favorite but drinkable just.

3 stars

Yes I buy this, but in all honesty I preferred the Intenso one that they made, it had a much deeper and a more full bodied flavor, I can not seem to find the Intenso one anymore? the Americano is very weak and dull in comparison unfortunately.

So weak you need to double the amount

2 stars

So weak that it needed two heaped teaspoons to try and get a decent cup of coffee - the taste is OK but intense it certainly isn't! I wouldn't waste your money on this.

Not Good

1 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

Bought 3 jars of this and its like drinking hot water very disappointed no real coffee taste from it ! Will not buy again worse coffee i have ever drank will just stick to my ordinary nescafe coffee .

Tastes like hot water

2 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

Chose to buy this as it says intense, very underwhelming even with 2 teaspoons. Wont buy again

Very good flavour.

5 stars

Very good flavour.

lovely

5 stars

nicest instant coffee on the market

No bitterness and a lovely flavour. I really love

5 stars

No bitterness and a lovely flavour. I really love this coffee. Bought when on offer as it is expensive.

Love it but can only afford it on sale.

5 stars

Love it but can only afford it on sale.

As far as I'm concerned the product was fine and I

5 stars

As far as I'm concerned the product was fine and I have purchased it on a regular basis, Even better when the price is on lower offer.

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here