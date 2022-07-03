Birds Eye 6 Southern Fried Chicken In Breadcrumbs 540G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To Prepare...

Your Southern Fried Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout. Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively, Grill:

Medium Grill 20 Mins

Pre-heat the grill. Turn over occasionally. Cook until crisp.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°c, Fan 180°c, Gas Mark 6, 25 Mins

Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp.

