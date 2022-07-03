We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye 6 Southern Fried Chicken In Breadcrumbs 540G


£ 4.30
£7.97/kg

Per grill oven baked provides:

Energy
997kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, coated in breadcrumbs blended with spices, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our southern fried chicken is made from 100% chicken breast coated in crunchy breadcrumbs with a delicious blend of spices!
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 53% chicken breast?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 47% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Recycle
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Made from 100% Chicken Breast
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 540G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (53%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spices, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Sage, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions


Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Southern Fried Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout. Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, Grill:
Medium Grill 20 Mins
Pre-heat the grill. Turn over occasionally. Cook until crisp.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°c, Fan 180°c, Gas Mark 6, 25 Mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesPer Grill Oven Baked Provides
Energy - kJ1123kJ997kJ
- kcal268kcal238kcal
Fat14g12g
- of which Saturates1.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate21g19g
- of which Sugars1.1g1.0g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein14g13g
Salt0.94g0.84g


Safety information



Tasty!

5 stars

Nice flavour for the price.point. we use them as chicken burgers occasionally.

A family faourite.

4 stars

Taste ,texture and flavours ,Southern Fried and Hot and Spicy are faurite.

