Birds Eye 6 Southern Fried Chicken In Breadcrumbs 540G

Tasty!
Nice flavour for the price.point. we use them as chicken burgers occasionally.
A family faourite.
Taste ,texture and flavours ,Southern Fried and Hot and Spicy are faurite.
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides
Chicken Breast (53%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spices, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Sage, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Southern Fried Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout. Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, Grill:
Medium Grill 20 Mins
Pre-heat the grill. Turn over occasionally. Cook until crisp.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°c, Fan 180°c, Gas Mark 6, 25 Mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp.
This Pack Contains 6 Portions
540g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides
|Per Grill Oven Baked Provides
|Energy - kJ
|1123kJ
|997kJ
|- kcal
|268kcal
|238kcal
|Fat
|14g
|12g
|- of which Saturates
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|19g
|- of which Sugars
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|14g
|13g
|Salt
|0.94g
|0.84g
|This Pack Contains 6 Portions
|-
|-
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Nice flavour for the price.point. we use them as chicken burgers occasionally.
Taste ,texture and flavours ,Southern Fried and Hot and Spicy are faurite.