Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 5 28S

no leaks, no smells, gender-neutral, comfortable!
They're the only things that stay up on our slender boy, and they don't stink of plastic like the two main brands. Never had a leak. I don't love the tv show collaboration but they are still at least completely gender-neutral, as children's nappies should be!
great nappies, better than other leading brands! d
great nappies, better than other leading brands! don’t give any irritation or anything, my daughter used to get allergies and rashes from all other brands but as soon as i started using these when she was a newborn, shes never got any nappy rashes since ☺️
Really great alternative to more expensive brands
