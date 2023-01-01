We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 5 28S

5(3)Write a review
Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 5 28S

Low Everyday Price

£5.50
£0.20/each

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 5 28S
  • Meet Our Friends
  • JJ
  • The kid with a curl like an ice cream swirl and big warm smile. He loves to lend a hand and learn new things.
  • Nina
  • Fierce, fun and always on the move. Nina's favorite color is yellow and she loves to play with her friends.
  • Bingo
  • The CoComelon family pet. Bingo is a curious, friendly and caring dog who loves his family.
  • Ready to join the fun?
  • Find exclusive Rascal + Friends x CoComelon content and activities on our website:
  • www.rascalandfriends.com
  • 12 Excellent Original Dermatest 2020
  • dermatest-guarantee.de
  • OEKO-TEX® Confidence in Textiles
  • Standard 100
  • HK001 153558 Testex
  • Tested for harmful substances. www.oeko-tex.com/standard100
  • 12hr Leak Protection*
  • Dry day + night*
  • *Up to 12 hours protection. Hours will vary according to individual baby's urine amount and bladder habits
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappy pants are made to move in, power through the night without leaks in, are feather soft and don't cost a butt-load.
  • Made with no nasties, just love
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand with love and care, our premium nappy pants are made from high quality materials sourced from around the world. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, our pants contain no latex, lotions, fragrances, or harsh chemicals. R+F nappy pants are made from quality materials to meet the European OEKO-TEX standard 100 test declaring them free of more than 100 undesirable substances.
  • Here at Rascal + Friends, we get it. We're parents too. We know that you just need a nappy that works and helps make change-time easier.
  • That's why we've teamed up with our friends at CoComelon, to bring you premium nappies and pants that are seriously fun, and seriously good.
  • Seriously Good features R+F™
  • We spent years developing what we believe are the best nappy pants in town. Made with seriously good features for crawling, climbing, jumping little humans, we've got you covered. Try us, love us!
  • Contents may vary in colour, style, decoration and shape from images shown on packaging or in advertising.
  • © 2022. All rights reserved.
  • CoComelon™ Copyright © 2022 Moonbug Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
  • Stretchy waistband
  • Easy on + off
  • Safe on sensitive skin
  • Feather soft
  • Secure + comfy fit
  • Extra stretchy waistband
  • Unique deep pocket
  • Absorbent 3D core
  • 3 layers of protection
  • Soft leg cuffs
  • Handy resealable tab
  • Double leak guards
  • Easy-tear sides
  • Breathable layer
  • BioChecked - Non Glyphosate Certified
  • Allergy Tested
  • Wood Pulp from Sustainable Forests
  • Cruelty free and vegan

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • Keep your Rascal Safe
  • To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any torn or unsealed pants. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, pants will burn if exposed to flame.

Name and address

  • Zuru UK Limited.,
  • First Floor Templeback,
  • 10 Temple Back,
  • Bristol,
  • United Kingdom,
  • BS1 6FL.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any questions or feedback for the R+F team, please visit our website - rascalandfriends.com and click on contact us.
Net Contents

28 x Nappy Pants

Safety information

Keep your Rascal Safe To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any torn or unsealed pants. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, pants will burn if exposed to flame.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

no leaks, no smells, gender-neutral, comfortable!

5 stars

They're the only things that stay up on our slender boy, and they don't stink of plastic like the two main brands. Never had a leak. I don't love the tv show collaboration but they are still at least completely gender-neutral, as children's nappies should be!

great nappies, better than other leading brands! d

5 stars

great nappies, better than other leading brands! don’t give any irritation or anything, my daughter used to get allergies and rashes from all other brands but as soon as i started using these when she was a newborn, shes never got any nappy rashes since ☺️

Really great alternative to more expensive brands

5 stars

Really great alternative to more expensive brands

