All Round Eco 12 Pack Large Flat Elastics Brown

All Round Eco 12 Pack Large Flat Elastics Brown

All Round Eco 12Pk Lge Flat Elastics Brown
12 Brown Large Flat ElasticsThese metal free elastics are made using a renewable bamboo blend. Bamboo is one of the world's most renewable plants due to its fast self-regenerating nature and wide availability. Super soft elastics sit comfortably in the hair without snagging or pulling.
Material Composition:Elastic exterior made from 50% bamboo fibre and 50% Cotton. Elastic interior made from rubber.All Round Eco is a registered trademark.
Made from Renewable Bamboo Blend

Net Contents

12 x Flat Elastics

Lower age limit

3 Years

