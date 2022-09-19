We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Trapiche Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4.3(6)Write a review
Product Description

  • Red Wine
  • TRAPICHE Reserve is crafted with grapes grown in high altitude vineyards, in the alluvial soils at the foothills of the Andes Mountains. The combination of altitude and generous sunshine produces very aromatic and fresh fruit. Aging in french and American oak adds harmony and complexity.
  • The expression of the Andes Mountains Since 1883
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Selected Vineyards
  • Wine - Argentina's National Beverage
  • Argentine Food - A natural choice
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Producer

Bodega Trapiche

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Sergio Casé

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Bunch selection. Destemming. Berry selection. Fermentation and maceration for over 25 days. Pneumatic pressing. Natural malolactic fermentation. Nine months in contact with oak. Blending. Filtering. Bottling.

History

  • Trapiche Reserve, our winery's ambassador, shows how and why to make wines with both passion and a focus on quality.Born at the foot of the Andes, it becomes the ultimate expression of Trapiche's best gifts: balance and complexity in equal measure.As an explorer spirit that soars higher, Trapiche Reserve is the expression of the Andes mountains, since l883.

Regional Information

  • Selected vineyards planted at 1100 m.a.s.l. located in Lujan de Cuyo, province of Mendoza.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Preparation and Usage

  • Food paring: enjoy with strong cheeses, seasoned red meats and game.

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Bodegas TRAPICHE,
  • in EST.: A-71058,
  • N° Exp. A-87923,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • Mack & Schuhle AG,
  • D-73277,
  • Owen/Tech.

Return to

  • Bodegas TRAPICHE,
  • in EST.: A-71058,
  • N° Exp. A-87923,
  • Argentina.
  • www.trapiche.com.ar
  • Mack & Schühle AG,
  • D-73277,
  • Owen/Tech.
  • www.mack-schuehle.de

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Incorrect labelling - I hope

3 stars

A Cabernet Sauvignon produced solely from the Malbec grape?

My daughter and I had it with our Sunday dinner of

4 stars

My daughter and I had it with our Sunday dinner of roast beef and enjoyed it very much. It was very smooth with lovely flavours at a very affordable price. I shall certainly buy it again.

Full bodied wine and full of flavour

5 stars

Love this wine and is one of my favourites and full bodied and has depth and geat flavour and at such a good price.

A nice surprise.

5 stars

This was a substitution. A nice surprise. Full bodied, aromatic and wonderful with a strong cheese or red meat. Would definitely buy again when on offer.

Trapiche Reserve , great

5 stars

Fabulous quality and easy to drink, not too full bodied and went well with spag Bol

Nice wine, good flavours and reasonably priced. Wo

4 stars

Nice wine, good flavours and reasonably priced. Would certainly buy again.

