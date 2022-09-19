Trapiche Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Incorrect labelling - I hope
A Cabernet Sauvignon produced solely from the Malbec grape?
My daughter and I had it with our Sunday dinner of roast beef and enjoyed it very much. It was very smooth with lovely flavours at a very affordable price. I shall certainly buy it again.
Full bodied wine and full of flavour
Love this wine and is one of my favourites and full bodied and has depth and geat flavour and at such a good price.
A nice surprise.
This was a substitution. A nice surprise. Full bodied, aromatic and wonderful with a strong cheese or red meat. Would definitely buy again when on offer.
Trapiche Reserve , great
Fabulous quality and easy to drink, not too full bodied and went well with spag Bol
Nice wine, good flavours and reasonably priced. Would certainly buy again.