Tesco Finest Dinner For Two Salmon Gratin 400G

£6.00
£15.00/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1544kJ
370kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
22.9g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.7g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 835kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Diced salmon and diced smoked salmon in a cheese, white wine and cream sauce with spinach, topped with a cheese and chive breadcrumb.
  • Generous pieces of responsibly sourced, succulent salmon and smoked salmon in a luxuriously creamy cheese sauce made with Sauvignon Blanc and spinach, finished with a crisp Ciabatta, parsley and chive crumb for the perfect bite. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to the RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For more information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced salmon and smoked salmon in a creamy cheese sauce made with Sauvignon Blanc and spinach, topped with a crisp Ciabatta, parsley and chive crumb.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (18%), Smoked Salmon (18%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], Semi Skimmed Milk, Spinach, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Shallot, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Lemon Juice, Salt, Olive Oil, Yeast, Modified Maize Starch, Chive, Parsley, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23-24 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (185g**)
Energy835kJ / 200kcal1544kJ / 370kcal
Fat12.4g22.9g
Saturates4.7g8.7g
Carbohydrate8.9g16.4g
Sugars1.5g2.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein13.2g24.5g
Salt0.50g0.92g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)573mg1060mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very tasty!

5 stars

Good amount of tasty salmon in a tasty sauce. Best of all NO GARLIC! Yippee! Sadly not always available. Please increase supplies. Tesco!

This is really nice. A generous amount of salmon

5 stars

This is really nice. A generous amount of salmon in a tasty sauce. Will buy whenever it's on the menu. Hope it doesn't disappear like so many other meals.

