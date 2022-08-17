Tesco Finest Dinner For Two Salmon Gratin 400G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (18%), Smoked Salmon (18%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], Semi Skimmed Milk, Spinach, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Shallot, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Lemon Juice, Salt, Olive Oil, Yeast, Modified Maize Starch, Chive, Parsley, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.