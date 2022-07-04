Tesco Fire Pit 4 Blue Stilton Burger Melts 100G

Versitile
Absolutely delicious! I put them on top of steaks and let them melt makes a great topping
Melt away from these pits
1 star for being Blue Stilton, that's it. All of the melts stick together and break into multiple tiny pieces. They need to have wax paper dividers between them or drop the price, as you get nothing that is usable for any burger.
Melted away and became sauce. Also there was no pa
Melted away and became sauce. Also there was no paper between slices so broke into half. Disappointing .
Really enjoyed them , worth buying, will buy again
Really enjoyed them , worth buying, will buy again