Tesco Fire Pit 4 Blue Stilton Burger Melts 100G

3(4)
Tesco Fire Pit 4 Blue Stilton Burger Melts 100G
£ 1.50
£15.00/kg

One cheese slice

Energy
425kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

high

8%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Blue Stilton® cheese.
  • With a strong, tangy flavour
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt. 

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Versitile

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! I put them on top of steaks and let them melt makes a great topping

Melt away from these pits

1 stars

1 star for being Blue Stilton, that's it. All of the melts stick together and break into multiple tiny pieces. They need to have wax paper dividers between them or drop the price, as you get nothing that is usable for any burger.

Melted away and became sauce. Also there was no pa

1 stars

Melted away and became sauce. Also there was no paper between slices so broke into half. Disappointing .

Really enjoyed them , worth buying, will buy again

5 stars

Really enjoyed them , worth buying, will buy again

