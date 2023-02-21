Tesco No Added Sugar Chocolate Flavoured Milkshake Mix 300G

Absolutely disgusting. Even when mixed properly ta
Absolutely disgusting. Even when mixed properly tasted awful.
Horrible don't buy
Horrible All the powder was stuck up the top and it was hard to stir. I think tesco should improove it as its rubbish. I will not but it again.
Hard to mix in milk
Very hard to get the powder to mix in milk, very lumpy.
DO NOT BUY THIS
I should of paid attention to the other reviews before buying. I have had Tesco milk shake powder in the past and found it nice, but this was awful. I couldn't mix it leaving lumps of a horrible tasting powder in my drink. I will continue to use Nesquik until Tesco have changed this. Read the other reviews, the ones that say how bad this is are the truthful ones, I can't think of anything nice or positive to say
Does not mix
Does not mix. Pointless, ended up in bin.
Not Brilliant
Taste was OK but very difficult to get it to dissolve
very difficult to mix
lovely flavour but really hard to mix, no way could a child be independant doing this without making a terrible mess, i've even tried with a stick blnder, but lumps only go (mostly) when theyve been in the milk 1/2 hour!! nesquik is great for disolving but dont like flavour as much
Absolutely horrible!
Oh my goodness; no chocolate taste, sickly synthetic sweetener, the worst. All thrown away. Make your own with a spoon of sugar & a spoon of cocoa powder - cold or hot. My children much prefer it!
The Anti-Mix milkshake
Very poor. Extremely difficult to mix so unfit for purpose.
It' was, very nice, an smooth
