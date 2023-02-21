We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco No Added Sugar Chocolate Flavoured Milkshake Mix 300G

1.6(11)
Tesco No Added Sugar Chocolate Flavoured Milkshake Mix 300G
Per 213ml

Energy
619kJ
147kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured milkshake powder with added vitamins and sweetener.
  • It's this simple POUR cold or hot MILK into a glass (approx. 200ml). Add 3 4 TEASPOONS of milkshake powder STIR vigorously until the powder has dissolved
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (21%)**, Dried Skimmed Milk, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • IT'S THIS SIMPLE
    POUR cold or hot MILK into a glass (approx 200ml).
    ADD 3-4 TEASPOONS of milkshake powder.
    STIR vigorously until all of the powder has fully dissolved.

Number of uses

approx. 23 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle at large supermarket Tub. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 213ml
Energy291kJ / 69kcal619kJ / 147kcal
Fat1.8g3.8g
Saturates1.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate9.1g19.4g
Sugars5.0g10.7g
Fibre0.6g1.3g
Protein3.8g8.1g
Salt0.10g0.21g
Vitamin A119µg254µg
Vitamin D0.61µg1.30µg
Vitamin C9mg20mg
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.21mg0.44mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.49mg1.05mg
Niacin2.7mg5.7mg
Vitamin B60.31mg0.67mg
Folic Acid34µg73µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, using semi-skimmed milk.--
11 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Even when mixed properly ta

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Even when mixed properly tasted awful.

Horrible don't buy

1 stars

Horrible All the powder was stuck up the top and it was hard to stir. I think tesco should improove it as its rubbish. I will not but it again.

Hard to mix in milk

1 stars

Very hard to get the powder to mix in milk, very lumpy.

DO NOT BUY THIS

1 stars

I should of paid attention to the other reviews before buying. I have had Tesco milk shake powder in the past and found it nice, but this was awful. I couldn't mix it leaving lumps of a horrible tasting powder in my drink. I will continue to use Nesquik until Tesco have changed this. Read the other reviews, the ones that say how bad this is are the truthful ones, I can't think of anything nice or positive to say

Does not mix

1 stars

Does not mix. Pointless, ended up in bin.

Not Brilliant

2 stars

Taste was OK but very difficult to get it to dissolve

very difficult to mix

3 stars

lovely flavour but really hard to mix, no way could a child be independant doing this without making a terrible mess, i've even tried with a stick blnder, but lumps only go (mostly) when theyve been in the milk 1/2 hour!! nesquik is great for disolving but dont like flavour as much

Absolutely horrible!

1 stars

Oh my goodness; no chocolate taste, sickly synthetic sweetener, the worst. All thrown away. Make your own with a spoon of sugar & a spoon of cocoa powder - cold or hot. My children much prefer it!

The Anti-Mix milkshake

1 stars

Very poor. Extremely difficult to mix so unfit for purpose.

It' was, very nice, an smooth

5 stars

It' was, very nice, an smooth

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

