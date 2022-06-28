We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons Make It Grain Sliced Wholemeal Bread 700G

£ 1.85
£0.26/100g

Each slice contains

Energy
498kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Wholemeal Bread with Malted Grains, Sourdough and Seed Mix
  • For further information on our ingredients please visit www.warburtons.co.uk
  • A favourite for craft brewers, Maris Otter® is a heritage grain known for it's distinct malty flavour & high quality... the grains are also soaked in sourdough for added deliciousness & oomph!
  • Here at Warburtons we've searched high and low to find the best barley in all the land.
  • Family bakers
  • Just Look at What's Inside
  • 100% Wholemeal
  • High Fibre and Protein
  • Low Sugars
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 700G
  • High Fibre
  • High Protein
  • Low Sugars

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (10%), Wheat Gluten, Liquid Barley Sourdough (4%) (Water, Barley Flour, Starter Culture), Maris Otter® Barley Malt Grains (2%), Yeast, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed and Sustainable Palm in varying proportions), Malted Barley Flour, Seed Mix (Sesame, Sunflower, Millet, Brown Linseed), Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Glaze (Water, Pea Protein, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Rye and Oats. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 14 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

700g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (50g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy996kJ498kJ8400kJ
-237kcal119kcal2000kcal
Fat1.8g0.9g70g
of which saturates0.4g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate39.4g19.7g260g
of which sugars3.5g1.8g90g
Fibre6.5g3.3g
Protein12.6g6.3g50g
Salt0.95g0.48g6g
Contains 14 slices---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tasty, versatile and keeps fresh longer

5 stars

Great quality and lasts really well in its paper wrapping. Lovely for sandwiches and as toast.

Simply the best!

5 stars

Totally hooked on it! Evan bread haters in the family are hooked on it.

buy it you wont regret it

5 stars

Really tasty, not a heavy bread, neither too thick or thin, defo my regular bread from now on.

Great!

5 stars

Absolutely lovely rustic style bread! Great taste and texture and lasted very well.

First and last time buy !

1 stars

Won,t be buying this again. Like eating a flannel. Tasted awful , even the birds turned their noses up at it !

Nice bread

4 stars

Tried this bread for the first time last week, it is part of a new range and was on offer. It was very good I thought. It is quite a light bread even though it's wholemeal, it has oats in it. It weighs 700 grams rather than the usual 800 grams loaves. I like that it is wrapped in paper rather than more plastic. I am buying it again this week so can't be that bad!

