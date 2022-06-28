Warburtons Make It Grain Sliced Wholemeal Bread 700G

Tasty, versatile and keeps fresh longer
Great quality and lasts really well in its paper wrapping. Lovely for sandwiches and as toast.
Simply the best!
Totally hooked on it! Evan bread haters in the family are hooked on it.
buy it you wont regret it
Really tasty, not a heavy bread, neither too thick or thin, defo my regular bread from now on.
Great!
Absolutely lovely rustic style bread! Great taste and texture and lasted very well.
First and last time buy !
Won,t be buying this again. Like eating a flannel. Tasted awful , even the birds turned their noses up at it !
Nice bread
Tried this bread for the first time last week, it is part of a new range and was on offer. It was very good I thought. It is quite a light bread even though it's wholemeal, it has oats in it. It weighs 700 grams rather than the usual 800 grams loaves. I like that it is wrapped in paper rather than more plastic. I am buying it again this week so can't be that bad!