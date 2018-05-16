Product Description
- Nice & Clean Pure Baby Wipes 60 Sheets
- Nice 'N CLEAN large wipes give baby an ever-so-gentle clean by combining NatureComfy™, our innovative, new and thick 3-layer plant-based fabric and 99. 4% pure water. Designed and tested by parents, hypoallergenic and approved by dermatologists and paediatricians. Suitable from birth to toddler, and from bottoms to faces. Here's to doing the right thing for our babies, and for their world.
- 99% pure water
- Suitable for Vegans
- Biodegradable, Plastic-Free, Plant-Based Wipes
- Fragrance-Free
- Gentle on Sensitive Skin
- Soft, Thick & Large with NatureComfy™ technology
- Paediatrician & Dermatologically Tested and Approved
- Hypoallergenic
Aqua (Water), Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Myristamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate
Store in a cool, dry place.
Manufactured in the UK
- Directions for Use: Peel back the label, pull the first wipe through the opening. Reseal the label to keep the wipes moist.
- WARNING: Do not flush down the toilet. Dispose of in a bin.
- Manufactured by:
- Nice-Pak International Ltd,
- Aber Park,
- Flint,
- CH6 5EX,
- UK.
60 x Wipes
WARNING: Do not flush down the toilet. Dispose of in a bin.
