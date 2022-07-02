We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Rigatoni Della Casa 400G

4.1(14)Write a review
Zizzi Rigatoni Della Casa 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Per Pack

Energy
1825kJ
435kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
16.8g

-

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.1g

-

46%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2.64g

-

44%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rigatoni pasta in a creamy mushroom sauce with cooked chicken breast strips and diced smoked pancetta.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • A Zizzi house speciality, the Rigatoni Chicken Della Casa is like a big hug on a plate. Rigatoni pasta and chicken with a creamy mushroom, smoked pancetta and madeira wine sauce. Perfect for a 'past-ahh' moment.
  • Rigatoni pasta with chicken & pancetta in a creamy mushroom sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cooked Rigatoni Pasta (25%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Cooked Chicken Breast Strips (12%) (Chicken Breast, Salt), Mushrooms (9%), Single Cream (Milk) (7%), Cooked Diced Smoked Pancetta (2.5%) (Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Onion Extract, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrates; Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Onion, Madeira Wine (2%), Dried Whole Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mascarpone Cheese (1.5%) (Soft Cheese (Milk), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Nisin), Porcini Mushroom Stock (Concentrated Mushroom, Rehydrated Porcini Mushrooms, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Porcini Mushrooms, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Sunflower Oil, Lovage Extract, Ground Lovage, Ground Turmeric, Ground White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mace Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Dried Parsley), Rosemary

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating guidelines for pasta perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only. Keep pasta frozen until ready to cook.

Oven cook
Instructions: Fan 180° / Gas mark 6 / 45 mins
1. Pre-heat oven. Fan 180°c/Gas 6
2. Remove outer packaging & pierce film lid several times.
3. Place onto a baking tray near the middle of the oven, cook for 30 minutes.
4. Peel back film lid, stir, recover and cook for a further 15 minutes.
5. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

Return to

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
  • Address ROI:
  • Zizzi Restaurants,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100gwhen heated according to instructions Per pack
Energy507kJ / 121kcal1825kJ / 435kcal
Fat4.7g16.8g
of which saturates2.5g9.1g
Carbohydrate11.9g43g
of which sugars1.6g5.8g
Fibre0.8g2.7g
Protein7.4g26.6g
Salt0.73g2.64g

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

14 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Substantial meal

4 stars

This felt bigger and more filling than lots of other ready meals. The sauce just coats the pasta etc rather than swamping it, the ratio of pasta, chicken and mushrooms is about right.

Will buy again.

5 stars

This pasta is a tasty quick fix that is very satisfying. Tastes like a simple Italian delight. Will buy again.

Tasty pasta meal

4 stars

A useful freezer standby meal. Easy to prepare with plenty of meat, a creamy tasty sauce and some nice pasta. I had mine with some green beans and it made a filling meal. I will probably try some of the other Zizzi ready meal varieties now.

Good meal for one

5 stars

Was a hit in this house. Will buy again.

Creamy pasta

5 stars

A very creamy pasta ready meal. I was pleasantly suprised that this meal had a generous amount of chicken and mushroom in it, instead of just bulking it out with pasta. A very filling meal, perfect to have in the freezer for a quick and tasty meal.

Rich, creamy and yummy

4 stars

I like to keep a ready meal in the freezer for those days that I'm just too busy to think. I had this with a green salad and enjoyed it. If anything it was just a bit too rich and creamy. The chicken was well cooked with no stringy icky bits. As the box says, it was like a hug on a plate.

Quick and tasty

5 stars

First time buying this, thought I'd give it a try, was pleasantly surprised some really good flavours really enjoyed this dish

Rank

1 stars

Tried 2 out of this range and both were equally awful.

Perfetto

5 stars

Triffic. "Grey mush"? .... get out of here!

Quite nice

4 stars

Pretty nice. A good mushroom flavour and a fair amount of meat. It's a fancy ready meal and a fancy price.

1-10 of 14 reviews

