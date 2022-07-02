Zizzi Rigatoni Della Casa 400G

Substantial meal
This felt bigger and more filling than lots of other ready meals. The sauce just coats the pasta etc rather than swamping it, the ratio of pasta, chicken and mushrooms is about right.
Will buy again.
This pasta is a tasty quick fix that is very satisfying. Tastes like a simple Italian delight. Will buy again.
Tasty pasta meal
A useful freezer standby meal. Easy to prepare with plenty of meat, a creamy tasty sauce and some nice pasta. I had mine with some green beans and it made a filling meal. I will probably try some of the other Zizzi ready meal varieties now.
Good meal for one
Was a hit in this house. Will buy again.
Creamy pasta
A very creamy pasta ready meal. I was pleasantly suprised that this meal had a generous amount of chicken and mushroom in it, instead of just bulking it out with pasta. A very filling meal, perfect to have in the freezer for a quick and tasty meal.
Rich, creamy and yummy
I like to keep a ready meal in the freezer for those days that I'm just too busy to think. I had this with a green salad and enjoyed it. If anything it was just a bit too rich and creamy. The chicken was well cooked with no stringy icky bits. As the box says, it was like a hug on a plate.
Quick and tasty
First time buying this, thought I'd give it a try, was pleasantly surprised some really good flavours really enjoyed this dish
Rank
Tried 2 out of this range and both were equally awful.
Perfetto
Triffic. "Grey mush"? .... get out of here!
Quite nice
Pretty nice. A good mushroom flavour and a fair amount of meat. It's a fancy ready meal and a fancy price.