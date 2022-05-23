Mccoy's Sizzling King Prawn Grab Bag Crisps 45G
Each 45g pack contains
- Energy
- 995kJ
-
- 239kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.68g
- 11%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2212kJ
Product Description
- Sizzling King Prawn Flavour Potato Crisps
- The Hundred Official Team Partner
- Discover Cricket, Get Active
- thehundred.com
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Boldly satisfying why not try another of our bold, distinctive flavours?
- McCoy's Ridge Cut Flame Grilled Steak
- McCoy's Ridge Cut Thai Sweet Chicken
- McCoy's Ridge Cut Salt & Malt Vinegar
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Grab Bag
- Ridge Cut
- Full on Flavour
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sizzling King Prawn Flavour [Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetates, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings (contain Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavourings]
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Soya, Gluten, Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Name and address
- Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Distributor address
- Tayto Snacks,
- Kilbrew,
- Ashbourne,
- Co. Meath,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Pack
|Energy
|2212kJ
|995kJ
|-
|530kcal
|239kcal
|Fat
|30g
|14g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|25g
|of which Sugars
|3.6g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.68g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.