Nescafe Gold Blend Espresso Instant Coffee 95G

Great coffee
Sorry ordered this in error, so I added it to my Nescafé golden roast and I now get a great cup of coffee.
Although I like filter coffee best, this is the next best substitute for a 'quickie' coffee.
smooth
My son recommended this coffee, really smooth, can be expensive, so I buy it when on special offer.
This is my absolute favourite coffee. It’s got a lovely intense flavour but is very smooth and not bitter like some I’ve tried in the past.
Best coffee on the market
I have my sister to thank for first making a coffee with this product, I have tried many instant coffees, many different machines and even ground my own beans. This product beats them all! Smooth taste and hassle free, lovely black or white.
Makes my husband bearable
My husbands favourite coffee bar none
It is a quick alternative. Reasonable flavour. Yes I would recommend this product
This is the only one i drink .
Always a reliable purchase
At last, a brilliant blend of coffee. Love it.
Finally found a coffee that is not bitter, too mild or fruity tasting. I have changed brands so many times, including various Nescafe blends. This is the best I have tasted. Please don't change the blend. Love it.