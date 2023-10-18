Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque 355Ml

Shea Mstur Jmacn Blk Castor Oil Masque 355ml

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Hair Treatment Mask is designed for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat-style their hair, as well as for coily, curly or wavy natural styles. It acts like a deep conditioner, strengthening and building resilience in chemically processed, brittle or damaged hair. The Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that support elasticity and reduce breakage, leaving hair soft, manageable and shiny. Peppermint Oil helps invigorate the scalp for a tingling experience. HOW TO USE: For best results, start your routine with SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo. Then, apply a generous amount of hair mask, focusing on ends to mid-lengths. Comb through for even distribution. Place a plastic cap over hair and sit under a warm dryer for 10–15 minutes, or leave it on for up to 30 minutes without heat. Rinse thoroughly. This conditioner for curly hair contains only goodies – NO sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals.Try other hair products from the range, such as SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Conditioner and Leave-In Conditioner. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone, starting in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the community commerce model that nurtures investment in our communities.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Hair Treatment Mask restores strength and resilience to chemically processed, brittle or damaged hair This deep conditioning mask nourishes hair with ultra-moisturising and nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Fair Trade Shea Butter and stimulating Peppermint SheaMoisture delivers the perfect deep conditioner for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat-style their hair, as well as for coily, curly or wavy natural styles The rich formulation leaves damaged hair soft, manageable and shiny and the peppermint invigorates the scalp, leaving a tingling sensation All SheaMoisture hair treatment products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty free, and with every purchase you show support for our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products like this deep conditioning hair mask contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 355ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Panthenol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Olea Europaea Husk Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Mauritia Flexuosa (Buriti) Fruit Oil, Yeast Extract, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Niacinamide, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Trifolium Pratense Flower Extract, Caramel, Caprylyl Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Acetum, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Dextran. Ingredients correct at time of publication. Always check the packaging for latest ingredient list

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

355 ℮