Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer 4 X 440Ml

3.9(33)
Product Description

  • GUINNESS COLD BREW COFFEE BEER 4 X 440ML
  • Flavourful notes of Coffee, Chocolate and Caramel make for a delicious yet refreshingly sweet taste sensation. This is Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer - Beer with Cold Brew Coffee and natural flavours.
  • There is no denying the similarities between coffee and stout. From the roasty chocolaty notes to the more recent smooth and creamy nitro cold brews. Guinness, the progenitor of stout and nitro beer brings the perfect marriage of beer and coffee.
  • With notes of roast coffee, chocolate and caramel, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is perfect brew to share with friends before catching the game or getting ready for a night with friends.
  • It takes adventurous spirit and irrepressible ingenuity to do things the Guinness way. From our humble beginnings in 1759 to the present day, we've gone to extraordinary lengths to bring you exceptional beer.
  • Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer - Beer with Cold Brew Coffee and natural flavours.
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma - Sweet smelling with a distinct coffee/caramel nose Flavour - Perfect balance of bitter and sweet caramel with roast coffee character Palate – Rich, smooth, creamy and balanced with a notable coffee finish Appearance - Dark with a rich creamy head

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

4% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

IE

Return to

  • Guinness & Co., 16 Great Marlborough Street, Soho, London, W1F 7HS

Net Contents

0.44l

33 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Tiramisu is a can.

3 stars

If you like tiramisu you’ll like this. It’s ok, but I wouldn’t rush to buy it again.

Guinness strage new tasat Coffee ??

2 stars

Have been drinking Guinness for over 50 years now. Found the taste completely ruined. Volume was watery. Smells like Vanilla. I will not be buying this again.

Perfection

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Not only is it Guinness but with the added extra of a smooth coffee taste. The best way I can describe this is that it is like the perfect “milkshake” with chocolate undertones and that amazing Guinness taste. Well done Guinness!!!

Good Concept

5 stars

What an amazing concept on this drink. My husbands and sons new favourite beverage

I was ready to hate it- and I don't.

4 stars

Having tried Vocations' sweet temptation stout (Like a pint of espresso martini hyped up with treatsize chocolate sauce- Undrinkable) I was expecting this to be similar. Good news, it isn't. It's not sweet, despite a strong smell of vanilla wafers. Also strong smell of coffee but only a slight espresso taste when drunk so no more bitter than normal Guinness. Strong Guinness flavour and pleasant aftertaste. Judging by the other reviews I'm guessing this is a 'love it or hate it' product but I'm definitely in the former camp. Lifelong Guinness drinker and black coffee fan, would buy again. Although I feel guilty admitting it.

Grim

2 stars

Tastes like thin, undrinkable, cold coffee. I managed one mouth full before I tipped it down the drain. Despite that I could taste it for another hour at least. What were they thinking when they invented this horrendous brew.

Amazing. Love it.

5 stars

Absolutely love it ! Could get hooked on it. It’s like a large expresso martini ( sort of ).

Pure genius !

5 stars

Whoever thought of this deserves a knighthood, the idea of combining coffee & Guinness is epic, you open the can and you are instantly hit with a coffee smell & it only gets better from there. I’m obviously not 💯 % sold on this idea so will continue to sample it as necessary.

Nice idea but for me undrinkable

1 stars

I drink coffee in the day and Guinness at night and thought this would be great! I managed to drink about half a can before deciding I could not finish and poured the rest down the drain. I can still taste it 5 minutes later even though I poured a new drink to wash my mouth out. Happy to see and try new things - but this for me is undrinkable.

Outstanding! Long live Guinness cold Brew!

5 stars

Outstanding! Long live Guinness cold Brew!

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

