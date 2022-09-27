Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer 4 X 440Ml

Tiramisu is a can.
If you like tiramisu you’ll like this. It’s ok, but I wouldn’t rush to buy it again.
Guinness strage new tasat Coffee ??
Have been drinking Guinness for over 50 years now. Found the taste completely ruined. Volume was watery. Smells like Vanilla. I will not be buying this again.
Perfection
Absolutely delicious! Not only is it Guinness but with the added extra of a smooth coffee taste. The best way I can describe this is that it is like the perfect “milkshake” with chocolate undertones and that amazing Guinness taste. Well done Guinness!!!
Good Concept
What an amazing concept on this drink. My husbands and sons new favourite beverage
I was ready to hate it- and I don't.
Having tried Vocations' sweet temptation stout (Like a pint of espresso martini hyped up with treatsize chocolate sauce- Undrinkable) I was expecting this to be similar. Good news, it isn't. It's not sweet, despite a strong smell of vanilla wafers. Also strong smell of coffee but only a slight espresso taste when drunk so no more bitter than normal Guinness. Strong Guinness flavour and pleasant aftertaste. Judging by the other reviews I'm guessing this is a 'love it or hate it' product but I'm definitely in the former camp. Lifelong Guinness drinker and black coffee fan, would buy again. Although I feel guilty admitting it.
Grim
Tastes like thin, undrinkable, cold coffee. I managed one mouth full before I tipped it down the drain. Despite that I could taste it for another hour at least. What were they thinking when they invented this horrendous brew.
Amazing. Love it.
Absolutely love it ! Could get hooked on it. It’s like a large expresso martini ( sort of ).
Pure genius !
Whoever thought of this deserves a knighthood, the idea of combining coffee & Guinness is epic, you open the can and you are instantly hit with a coffee smell & it only gets better from there. I’m obviously not 💯 % sold on this idea so will continue to sample it as necessary.
Nice idea but for me undrinkable
I drink coffee in the day and Guinness at night and thought this would be great! I managed to drink about half a can before deciding I could not finish and poured the rest down the drain. I can still taste it 5 minutes later even though I poured a new drink to wash my mouth out. Happy to see and try new things - but this for me is undrinkable.
Outstanding! Long live Guinness cold Brew!
