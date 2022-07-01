Starburst Original Fruit Chews 152G

Fruity and juicy
Lovely and tasty will definitely order more when the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren come to visit.
It helped my dry mouth to retain moisture when having chemo
Been chewing on these since they were opal fruits. I tell visitors they are for great grandkids,most of them believe me.too nice tto share.
Don’t know what they have done with them but mine were completely inedible. Instead of being the same texture throughout, they had a horrible thin outer crust (and mine were well in date) which is hard to explain except to say it was like biting into a dry wax. Will never buy them again.