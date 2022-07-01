We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Starburst Original Fruit Chews 152G

4.2(5)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.66/100g

1/4 = 38 g

Energy
654kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candy with Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime and Lemon Flavours and Concentrated Fruit Juices.
  • Six Silver Mermaids and Sea Horse Pull a Golden Through Juicy Fields
  • Orange, Strawberry, Lemon & Lime, Blackcurrant
  • Bursting with Fruit Juice
  • Sharing is Caring
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 152G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Concentrated Fruit Juices 1.4%* (Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Lemon), Acid (Citric Acid), Modified Starch, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant Ascorbic Acid, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene: Spirulina Extract, *Extract to 11.5% Fruit Juice

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.

Number of uses

Portions per Pack: 4; Portion Size: 49 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

152g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 38 g(%*)
Energy 1720 kJ654 kJ(8%*)
-407 kcal155 kcal(8%*)
Fat 7.3 g2.8 g(4%*)
Of Which Saturates 4.1 g1.6 g(8%*)
Carbohydrate84 g32 g(12%*)
Of Which Sugars 58 g22 g(24%*)
Protein 0 g0 g(0%*)
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g(<1%*)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 38 g---
Fruity and juicy

5 stars

Fruity and juicy

Lovely and tasty will definitely order more when t

5 stars

Lovely and tasty will definitely order more when the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren come to visit.

Sends a burst of moisture to your mouth

5 stars

It helped my dry mouth to retain moisture when having chemo

Better to hide them than share them.

5 stars

Been chewing on these since they were opal fruits. I tell visitors they are for great grandkids,most of them believe me.too nice tto share.

Have a horrible waxy texture

1 stars

Don’t know what they have done with them but mine were completely inedible. Instead of being the same texture throughout, they had a horrible thin outer crust (and mine were well in date) which is hard to explain except to say it was like biting into a dry wax. Will never buy them again.

