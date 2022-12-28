Wagamama Vegan Katsu Mayonnaise 240G

Good flavour
Nice full flavour Mayo, had hints of katsu curry flavour but it wasn't over powering, was nice on salads and even over veg or in a chicken burger, was nice for something different. Would prefer it in a squeeze bottle instead of a jar to make it safer for my children to use
Surprisingly versatile!
I love this! When I first got it I thought hmm am I actually gonna end up using this. Answer yes! On everything crackers with a bit of gammon and of course with some chicken. It's great. I would definitely recommend. Surprising new staple for me!
A unique flavoured mayo
This is possibly one of the strangest flavour combinations I've seen in a while, but it's actually a lot more pleasant than I initially thought it would be. The curry flavour is rather mild, and gives me a packet curry or chip shop curry sauce flavour mixed with a creamy mayonnaise flavour. Overall it's not something I think I would use on a daily basis, but it's a good option for sandwiches, chips or chicken
Great
Great product to use when cooking to make something quick and easy. Great flavours and not too spicy! Can be used both for a sauce base for cooking a meal or used as a dip with little snacky bites. Would highly recommend.
Love love love
This is just so amazing. As a house full of mayo lovers, new and exciting flavours are always welcomed with open arms. Bringing a little taste of Wagamamas to your home is just ideal. And having it with seasoned chips for the ultimate snack.
Delicious!
Delicious on a chicken burger or sandwich! A hit with the whole family
Thin and liquidy with an odd after taste
Not that wonderful and quite 'liquidy'. Strange after taste. Not really a mayo as such.
So delicious!! It has become my new lunchtime favourite on my sandwiches!
Delicious
Delicious! Really love this product!
Absolutely Delicious
Delicious :)