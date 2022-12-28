We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Wagamama Vegan Katsu Mayonnaise 240G

4.6(16)Write a review
image 1 of Wagamama Vegan Katsu Mayonnaise 240G
£2.25
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • A Vegan Mayo with Soy Sauce, Ginger and Spices
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively
  • and now you can discover positive eating at home, with our retail range. whether you want to recreate an iconic dish like our chicken katsu curry, or add a wagamama twist to your standard meals with our new firecracker mayo, our retail range is designed to leave you feeling satisfied + rejuvenated
  • Under licence from Wagamama Limited. Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited.
  • suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (55%), Water, Vinegar, Onion Puree, Lemon Juice, Soy Sauce (2.5%) (Water, Soy Beans, Salt, Vinegar), Sugar, Ginger Puree (0.5%), Modified Potato Starch, Salt and Sea Salt, Spices (0.6%) (Mustard), Garlic, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Caramel, Sugar Syrup), Mustard Flour, Acid: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Colour: Caramel, Carrot Extract, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Guar Gum, Antioxidant: E385

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate below a 7 °C once opened and use within 4 weeks.For best before, see jar.

Produce of

Packed in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Katsu Curry Flavoured Mayo
  • Add a kick of our famous katsu flavour to your everyday meals
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Spread onto chicken katsu sandos
  • Use as a dip for shichimi spiced fries

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.
  • www.wagamama.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy2100kJ/520kcal
Fat54g
of which saturates3.8g
Carbohydrate6.8g
of which sugars3.5g
Fibre0.7g
Protein0.6g
Salt1.46g
View all Mayonnaise

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

16 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good flavour

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Nice full flavour Mayo, had hints of katsu curry flavour but it wasn't over powering, was nice on salads and even over veg or in a chicken burger, was nice for something different. Would prefer it in a squeeze bottle instead of a jar to make it safer for my children to use

Surprisingly versatile!

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I love this! When I first got it I thought hmm am I actually gonna end up using this. Answer yes! On everything crackers with a bit of gammon and of course with some chicken. It's great. I would definitely recommend. Surprising new staple for me!

A unique flavoured mayo

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

This is possibly one of the strangest flavour combinations I've seen in a while, but it's actually a lot more pleasant than I initially thought it would be. The curry flavour is rather mild, and gives me a packet curry or chip shop curry sauce flavour mixed with a creamy mayonnaise flavour. Overall it's not something I think I would use on a daily basis, but it's a good option for sandwiches, chips or chicken

Great

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Great product to use when cooking to make something quick and easy. Great flavours and not too spicy! Can be used both for a sauce base for cooking a meal or used as a dip with little snacky bites. Would highly recommend.

Love love love

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

This is just so amazing. As a house full of mayo lovers, new and exciting flavours are always welcomed with open arms. Bringing a little taste of Wagamamas to your home is just ideal. And having it with seasoned chips for the ultimate snack.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious on a chicken burger or sandwich! A hit with the whole family

Thin and liquidy with an odd after taste

2 stars

Not that wonderful and quite 'liquidy'. Strange after taste. Not really a mayo as such.

So delicious!! It has become my new lunchtime favo

5 stars

So delicious!! It has become my new lunchtime favourite on my sandwiches!

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious! Really love this product!

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

Delicious :)

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here