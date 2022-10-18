We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kylie Minogue Cote De Provence Rose 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Kylie Minogue Cote De Provence Rose 75Cl
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • ©Darenote Ltd
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Elegantly pale peach in colour with alluring, expressive aromas of pink grapefruit, watermelon and lemon blossom. Crisp, dry and beautifully textured palate with zesty fruits leading to a long, silky mineral finish

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Kylie Minogue Wines

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Cinsault, Rolle

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are pressed gently to ensure a soft tannin extraction. The must is then settled to give a clear juice prior to fermentation. Temperatures are kept at 16-18°C throughout fermentation for around 12 days. After this stage the wine is drawn from lees and refrigerated.

History

  • The oldest winemaking region in France, beautifully robed in lavender, sunflowers, olive trees and vines.

Regional Information

  • The terroir benefits from a unique mineral composition due to its proximity to the coast, where the shale and clay in the soil enhance the aromatic profile of the grapes. The local microclimate of strong southerly sea breezes and the northern mistral winds continually aerate the grapes and foliage, ensuring optimum ripening conditions.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • EMB34341B,
  • France.
  • Divin Pere & Fils,
  • A F11000,
  • Carcassonne.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

Delicate Provence Rose

5 stars

Beautiful, delicate, Provence Rose. I've just found my new weekend treat - great balance between the minerality and fruit

