Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnut Chocolate Flavour 4X23g

Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnut Chocolate Flavour 4X23g
£2.50
£2.72/100g

1 x doughnut (23g)

Energy
90kcal
375kJ
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1632kJ

Product Description

  • High in fibre doughnut with chocolate flavour coating (15%), coated meringue pieces (1.5%) and multicoloured coated sugar pieces (1.5%).
  • Have What You Crave!
  • Craving for a sweet treat but you watch what you eat? Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnuts - Indulge your cravings with your favourite ring doughnuts without the guilt. Unbelievably delicious and high in fibre, each doughnut is covered with a smooth icing and generously topped with crunchy sprinkles.
  • Wow! Have what you crave!
  • © General Mills
  • Wow great taste
  • Guilt-free indulgence
  • High in fibre
  • Individually wrapped
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 92G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Cocoa, Shea), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Polydextrose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg White Powder, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Egg Powder, Corn Starch, Grape Juice Powder, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Potato Fibre, Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gum Arabic), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Colours (Beetroot Red, Brilliant Blue FCF, Lutein), Natural Flavouring, Psyllium Husk Fibre

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date see bottom of the carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • Your comments and questions are welcome.
  • Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.fibreone.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x doughnut (23g)%*(23g)
Energy1632kJ375kJ
-390kcal90kcal4%
Fat21.4g4.9g7%
of which saturates13.5g3.1g16%
Carbohydrate36.6g8.4g3%
of which sugars11.5g2.6g3%
Fibre21.6g5.0g-
Protein4.7g1.1g2%
Salt0.61g0.14g2%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---
Our new favourite

5 stars

I love Fibre one but these are our ultimate favourite. Love the cute sprinkles too. These are a great treat for weight watchers as there is only 3 points in them!

Really nice , hits the spot

5 stars

Really nice , hits the spot

