Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnut Chocolate Flavour 4X23g

Our new favourite
I love Fibre one but these are our ultimate favourite. Love the cute sprinkles too. These are a great treat for weight watchers as there is only 3 points in them!
Really nice , hits the spot
Really nice , hits the spot
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1632kJ
Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Cocoa, Shea), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Polydextrose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg White Powder, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Egg Powder, Corn Starch, Grape Juice Powder, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Potato Fibre, Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gum Arabic), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Colours (Beetroot Red, Brilliant Blue FCF, Lutein), Natural Flavouring, Psyllium Husk Fibre
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date see bottom of the carton.
Contains 4 portions
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
4 x 23g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x doughnut (23g)
|%*(23g)
|Energy
|1632kJ
|375kJ
|390kcal
|90kcal
|4%
|Fat
|21.4g
|4.9g
|7%
|of which saturates
|13.5g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|36.6g
|8.4g
|3%
|of which sugars
|11.5g
|2.6g
|3%
|Fibre
|21.6g
|5.0g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.1g
|2%
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.14g
|2%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|Contains 4 portions
