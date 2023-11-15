Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Colour D4+ Ultra Lightener Hair Dye

GARNIER NUTRISSE D4+ BLEACH ULTRA LIGHTENER H/DYE

At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color D4+ Ultra Lightener permanent Bleach allows you go platinum blonde in just one step! Achieve up to a 9 level lift and get our lightest, purest, blonde shade result thanks to innovative lightening technology enriched with oil. Our formula ensures a long-lasting blonde result even on brown hair. With Nutrisse permanent hair dye, nourished hair means intense colour. Our anti-breakage purple conditioner will leave your hair nourished and up to 4x stronger*, thanks to its bonding technology that strengthens the internal structure of the hair**. The strengthening after colour conditioner is formulated with purple pigments to minimize brassiness each time you use it, for a shiny platinum blonde result. *After conditioner, instrumental test **After 3 applications Garnier is also proud to announce that all of our products are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Top tips: If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes. If you already have bleached hair, apply this product to the natural regrowth only. This product can be used if you are wanting to achieve a clean platinum result or in order to change your hair colour by more than 2 shade levels. For example, if wanting to go from dark brown to a light blonde, use D4+ first to lift the hair and then redye using your desired blonde shade.

