Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Colour D4+ Ultra Lightener Hair Dye

GARNIER NUTRISSE D4+ BLEACH ULTRA LIGHTENER H/DYE
At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color D4+ Ultra Lightener permanent Bleach allows you go platinum blonde in just one step! Achieve up to a 9 level lift and get our lightest, purest, blonde shade result thanks to innovative lightening technology enriched with oil. Our formula ensures a long-lasting blonde result even on brown hair.With Nutrisse permanent hair dye, nourished hair means intense colour. Our anti-breakage purple conditioner will leave your hair nourished and up to 4x stronger*, thanks to its bonding technology that strengthens the internal structure of the hair**. The strengthening after colour conditioner is formulated with purple pigments to minimize brassiness each time you use it, for a shiny platinum blonde result.*After conditioner, instrumental test**After 3 applicationsGarnier is also proud to announce that all of our products are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme.Top tips: If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes. If you already have bleached hair, apply this product to the natural regrowth only. This product can be used if you are wanting to achieve a clean platinum result or in order to change your hair colour by more than 2 shade levels. For example, if wanting to go from dark brown to a light blonde, use D4+ first to lift the hair and then redye using your desired blonde shade.
Preparation and Usage
How to bleach your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Blonde Hair Bleach: Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance. Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions.Top tips for home hair dye: Use an old towel as permanent hair dye may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining from the permanent hair dye. Check the back of pack to see if it is the right hair colour shade for you. If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes.1. Start by putting on gloves and instantly mix the bleach cream and bleach powder in the developer cream bottle. Shake well to mix.2. Apply the mix in sections, starting with your lengths and ends avoiding the roots3. Leave to develop for 15-20 mins, as stated on the instructions, depending on the result you wish to achieve.4. Apply the rest of the mixture onto the roots and leave to develop for another 15- 20 mins. Do not exceed 45 mins development time.5. Rinse until the water runs clear and apply the nourishing anti-breakage, anti-brass conditioner and rinse again.