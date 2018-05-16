New Kenji Microwaveable Sushi Rice 250G

Product Description
- Brilliantly White and Slightly Sweet
- Packed in protective atmosphere.
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Precooked Medium Grain Rice 99% (Water, Medium Grain Rice), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to Prepare:
- - Microwave for 60 seconds
- - Leave to cool
- - Add rice vinegar
- Method:
- Makes approximately 12 pieces.
- 1. Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
- 2 Tea or cut the top corner of the pouch.
- 3. Heat in microwave for 60-90 seconds (800W). Cooking times may vary depending on microwave power.
- 4. Let it cool in the pouch for 2-3 minutes.
- 5. Tip out into a bowl and add 1 tbspn of rice vinegar.
- Add salt and sugar to taste.
- 6. Gently mix with a wooden spoon, without crushing the rice grains, until completely cool.
- 7. Make your favourite sushi, i.e. Maki or Nigiris.
- Not Just for Sushi, Great for Katsu Curry Too!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|696kJ/166kcal
|Fat
|1g
|(of which saturates
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrates
|36g
|(of which sugars
|0g)
|Fibre
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.22g
