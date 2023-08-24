Sure 72h Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 150ml

Sure Invisible Pure Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol, from the UK's No.1 anti-perspirant brand, is the first anti-perspirant to provide 72-hour non-stop protection against sweat and odour whilst protecting your favourite clothes against white marks and yellow stains. You can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long, and your outfits will stay just as protected as you are. After all, the best fashion accessory is no sweat or deodorant spray stains. The unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology provides 2x more powerful protection*, so you're always ready for whatever your day throws at you. Our innovative MotionSense technology releases bursts of fresh, pure fragrance when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing more fragrance. So, the more you move, the more it protects. That soft, fresh scent stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself. Because when you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure. It won't let you down. Get all-day freshness and 72-hour non-stop protection that works in sync with your body for non-stop confidence from morning to night. Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected. How to use: Firstly, shake the can of this anti-perspirant deodorant spray. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. *vs Sure Essentials range **ethyl alcohol

Sure Invisible Pure Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol is the first anti-perspirant that protects from sweat and odour non-stop for 72h whilst protecting your clothes This anti-perspirant deodorant spray features 2x more powerful protection* plus our unique MotionSense technology – the more you move, the more it protects Sure deodorant for women, from the UK’s No.1 anti-perspirant brand, gives you an all-day fresh and pure fragrance with a refreshing clean feel that activates with movement Get all-day freshness and 72h non-stop protection from sweat and odour with this alcohol-free** anti-perspirant that is gentle enough for everyday use The anti-perspirant can is made with infinitely recyclable aluminium assembled in a factory using 100% renewable grid electricity – let's move together for a more sustainable future Sure Invisible Pure Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol gives you protection and confidence whatever happens. Sure, it won't let you down

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

150 ℮