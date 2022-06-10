We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skittles Giants Crazy Sour 141G

Skittles Giants Crazy Sour 141G
1/3 = 47 g

Energy
821
kJ
194
kcal
10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1747 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Sour Fruit Flavours.
  • Sour Pineapple, Sour Raspberry, Sour Cherry, Sour Mandarin, Sour Apple
  • No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
  • Somewhere over the Rainbow at the top of the beanstalk
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • Softer Inside
  • Same crunchy shell, bigger soft centre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 141G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Acid Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colours E163, E162, E170, E100, E153, E160a, E133, Sweet Potato Concentrate, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Radish Concentrate

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.

Number of uses

Portions per Pack: 3, Portion Size: 47 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in Touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

141g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 47 g (%*)
Energy 1747 kJ821 kJ (10%)
-412 kcal194 kcal (10%)
Fat 4.2 g2.0 g (3%)
- Of which Saturates 2.4 g1.1 g (6%)
Carbohydrate 92 g43 g (17%)
- Of which Sugars 75 g35 g (39%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0.02 g&lt;0.01 g (<1%)
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per Pack: 3, Portion Size: 47 g--
great

5 stars

very good product,

