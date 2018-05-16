We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chermoula Paste 180G

Tesco Chermoula Paste 180G
1/4 of a jar (45g)

Energy
144kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • A paste with coriander and preserved lemon purée.
  • Tangy and Herby Flavourful paste made with coriander, garlic and preserved lemon purée
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coriander (24%), Preserved Lemon Purée (9%) [Lemon, Salt, Water], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Cumin, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric Extract.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chermoula Chicken.

    Cooking time: 45 minutes

    Method: Oven

    Ingredients: 600g chicken thigh; 1 jar of Tesco Chermoula Paste; 165g Cherry Tomatoes; 400g quartered baby potatoes.

    Method:

    1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

    2. Combine all of the ingredients and place into roasting tin. Cook for 45 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and the potatoes have softened.

    To Serve: Slice the chicken thighs and serve with a fresh salad.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy320kJ / 77kcal144kJ / 34kcal
Fat3.9g1.8g
Saturates0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g4.0g
Sugars5.2g2.3g
Fibre1.1g0.5g
Protein0.9g0.4g
Salt0.75g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
