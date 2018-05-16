Tesco Chermoula Paste 180G

1/4 of a jar (45g)
medium
low
medium
medium
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 77kcal
Product Description
- A paste with coriander and preserved lemon purée.
- Tangy and Herby Flavourful paste made with coriander, garlic and preserved lemon purée
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coriander (24%), Preserved Lemon Purée (9%) [Lemon, Salt, Water], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Cumin, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric Extract.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Chermoula Chicken.
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Method: Oven
Ingredients: 600g chicken thigh; 1 jar of Tesco Chermoula Paste; 165g Cherry Tomatoes; 400g quartered baby potatoes.
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
2. Combine all of the ingredients and place into roasting tin. Cook for 45 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and the potatoes have softened.
To Serve: Slice the chicken thighs and serve with a fresh salad.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|320kJ / 77kcal
|144kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
